Skip to main content
Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys 90-Man Roster Jersey Guide & Projected Depth Chart

A detailed look at the Dallas Cowboys' 90-man roster entering training camp.
Josh Sanchez|
Detail view of the helmet worn by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott against the Denver Broncos
Detail view of the helmet worn by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott against the Denver Broncos | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings

It's officially time to get excited, Dallas Cowboys fans, with the start of training camp just days away. Dallas will land in Oxnard, California, on Monday, with owner Jerry Jones, EVP Stephen Jones, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer addressing the media the following day.

Dallas' first practice of training camp is set for Wednesday, July 29.

As we prepare for training camp, there will be several jobs on the line and some new faces for fans to get familiar with, along with a new batch of jersey numbers after some changes during the offseason, like Donovan Ezeiruaku switching to No. 6.

A full look at the Cowboys' roster and jersey numbers entering training camp can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys 90-Man Roster Jersey Number Guide

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField.
A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Quarterback

Number

Player

4

Dak Prescott

16

Sam Howell

10

Joe Milton III

Sam Howell and Joe Milton will be battling it out in the preseason and training camp to determine who will be the primary backup for Dak Prescott.

Running Back

Number

Player

33

Javonte Williams

40

Hunter Luepke

23

Jaydon Blue

20

Malik Davis

37

Phil Mafah

30

Israel Abanikanda

43

Dominic Richardson

2025 breakout star Javonte Williams leads the way in the backfield, while the team is hoping for a major improvement from Jaydon Blue after a disappointing and inconsistent rookie campaign.

Wide Receiver

Number

Player

88

CeeDee Lamb

3

George Pickens

19

Ryan Flournoy

9

KaVontae Turpin

11

Marquez Valdez-Scantling

81

Jonathan Mingo

83

Anthony Smith

80

Traeshon Holden

15

Tyler Johnson

84

Denzel Mims

6

Camden Brown

17

Jaden Smith

18

Jordan Hudson

The Cowboys have one of the best 1-2 punches at wide receiver, and there's no reason to believe the unit won't produce again in 2026, with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens leading the way.

Tight End

Number

Player

87

Jake Ferguson

89

Brevyn Spann-Ford

86

Luke Schoonmaker

85

Princeton Fant

46

Michael Trigg

49

DJ Rogers

Jake Ferguson has a firm grasp on the starting job, but there is some intrigue further down the depth chart. There has been some offseason hype for undrafted free agent Michael Trigg, while former second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker could be fighting for his roster spot.

Offensive Line

Number

Player

73

Tyler Smith

52

Tyler Booker

78

Terence Steele

56

Cooper Beebe

60

Tyler Guyton

66

T.J. Bass

70

Nate Thomas

67

Drew Shelton

65

Ajani Cornelius

77

Trevor Keegan

51

Nick Leverett

64

DJ Wingfield

68

Chris Glaser

75

Shiyazh Pete

79

Marcellus Johnson

One of the biggest questions for the Cowboys entering training camp is at left tackle, with Tyler Guyton trying to hold off Nathan Thomas for the starting job. The unit needs to show some growth in 2026 in order for the offense to live up to expectations.

Defensive End

Number

Player

7

Rashan Gary

6

Donovan Ezeiruaku

57

Malachi Lawrence

54

Sam Williams

53

James Houston

35

Marist Liufau

90

Tyrus Wheat

49

Charles Snowden

58

Isaiah Land


Defensive end is one of the most intriguing position groups on the roster, with Rashan Gary coming over from Green Bay and Donovan Ezeiruaku poised for a breakout season in his second year.

Defensive Tackle

Number

Player

92

Quinnen Williams

97

Kenny Clark

91

Otito Ogbannia

99

LT Overton

98

Jonathan Bullard

93

Jay Toia

96

Adebayo Odeleye

59

DJ Withers

94

Kelvin Gilliam

95

Tommy Dunn

Quinnen Williams enters his first full season with the Cowboys, and will anchor the defensive line.

Linebacker

Number

Player

0

DeMarvion Overshown

53

Dee Winters

50

Shemar James

55

Jaishawn Barham

42

Curtis Robinson

45

Justin Barron

47

Langston Patterson

DeMarvion Overshown is favored to wear the green dot on defense, while Dee Winters and rookie Jaishawn Barham could make immediate impacts.

Cornerback

Number

Player

26

DaRon Bland

28

Shavon Revel Jr.

2

Cobie Durant

29

Devin Moore

27

Reddy Steward

21

Caelen Carson

25

Trikweze Bridges

31

Josh Butler

15

Derion Kendrick

39

Ameer Speed

Christian Parker reloaded the secondary during the offseason and will have several new faces to work with, including rookie Devin Moore and free agent signing Cobie Durant.

Safety

Number

Player

13

Caleb Downs

24

Malik Hooker

34

Jalen Thompson

1

P.J. Locke

14

Markquese Bell

38

Alijah Clark

48

Zion Childress

32

Julius Wood

All eyes will be on first-round pick Caleb Downs entering training camp, along with offseason additions Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke.

Special Teams

Number

Player

5

Bryan Anger

17

Brandon Aubrey

44

Trent Sieg

The Cowboys have one of the most impressive special teams units in the league, led by All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey.

Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Share on XFollow jnsanchez
Home/News