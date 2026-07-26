Dallas Cowboys 90-Man Roster Jersey Guide & Projected Depth Chart
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It's officially time to get excited, Dallas Cowboys fans, with the start of training camp just days away. Dallas will land in Oxnard, California, on Monday, with owner Jerry Jones, EVP Stephen Jones, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer addressing the media the following day.
Dallas' first practice of training camp is set for Wednesday, July 29.
As we prepare for training camp, there will be several jobs on the line and some new faces for fans to get familiar with, along with a new batch of jersey numbers after some changes during the offseason, like Donovan Ezeiruaku switching to No. 6.
A full look at the Cowboys' roster and jersey numbers entering training camp can be seen below.
Dallas Cowboys 90-Man Roster Jersey Number Guide
Quarterback
Number
Player
4
Dak Prescott
16
Sam Howell
10
Joe Milton III
Sam Howell and Joe Milton will be battling it out in the preseason and training camp to determine who will be the primary backup for Dak Prescott.
Running Back
Number
Player
33
Javonte Williams
40
Hunter Luepke
23
Jaydon Blue
20
Malik Davis
37
Phil Mafah
30
Israel Abanikanda
43
Dominic Richardson
2025 breakout star Javonte Williams leads the way in the backfield, while the team is hoping for a major improvement from Jaydon Blue after a disappointing and inconsistent rookie campaign.
Wide Receiver
Number
Player
88
CeeDee Lamb
3
George Pickens
19
Ryan Flournoy
9
KaVontae Turpin
11
Marquez Valdez-Scantling
81
Jonathan Mingo
83
Anthony Smith
80
Traeshon Holden
15
Tyler Johnson
84
Denzel Mims
6
Camden Brown
17
Jaden Smith
18
Jordan Hudson
The Cowboys have one of the best 1-2 punches at wide receiver, and there's no reason to believe the unit won't produce again in 2026, with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens leading the way.
Tight End
Number
Player
87
Jake Ferguson
89
Brevyn Spann-Ford
86
Luke Schoonmaker
85
Princeton Fant
46
Michael Trigg
49
DJ Rogers
Jake Ferguson has a firm grasp on the starting job, but there is some intrigue further down the depth chart. There has been some offseason hype for undrafted free agent Michael Trigg, while former second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker could be fighting for his roster spot.
Offensive Line
Number
Player
73
Tyler Smith
52
Tyler Booker
78
Terence Steele
56
Cooper Beebe
60
Tyler Guyton
66
T.J. Bass
70
Nate Thomas
67
Drew Shelton
65
Ajani Cornelius
77
Trevor Keegan
51
Nick Leverett
64
DJ Wingfield
68
Chris Glaser
75
Shiyazh Pete
79
Marcellus Johnson
One of the biggest questions for the Cowboys entering training camp is at left tackle, with Tyler Guyton trying to hold off Nathan Thomas for the starting job. The unit needs to show some growth in 2026 in order for the offense to live up to expectations.
Defensive End
Number
Player
7
Rashan Gary
6
Donovan Ezeiruaku
57
Malachi Lawrence
54
Sam Williams
53
James Houston
35
Marist Liufau
90
Tyrus Wheat
49
Charles Snowden
58
Isaiah Land
Defensive end is one of the most intriguing position groups on the roster, with Rashan Gary coming over from Green Bay and Donovan Ezeiruaku poised for a breakout season in his second year.
Defensive Tackle
Number
Player
92
Quinnen Williams
97
Kenny Clark
91
Otito Ogbannia
99
LT Overton
98
Jonathan Bullard
93
Jay Toia
96
Adebayo Odeleye
59
DJ Withers
94
Kelvin Gilliam
95
Tommy Dunn
Quinnen Williams enters his first full season with the Cowboys, and will anchor the defensive line.
Linebacker
Number
Player
0
DeMarvion Overshown
53
Dee Winters
50
Shemar James
55
Jaishawn Barham
42
Curtis Robinson
45
Justin Barron
47
Langston Patterson
DeMarvion Overshown is favored to wear the green dot on defense, while Dee Winters and rookie Jaishawn Barham could make immediate impacts.
Cornerback
Number
Player
26
DaRon Bland
28
Shavon Revel Jr.
2
Cobie Durant
29
Devin Moore
27
Reddy Steward
21
Caelen Carson
25
Trikweze Bridges
31
Josh Butler
15
Derion Kendrick
39
Ameer Speed
Christian Parker reloaded the secondary during the offseason and will have several new faces to work with, including rookie Devin Moore and free agent signing Cobie Durant.
Safety
Number
Player
13
Caleb Downs
24
Malik Hooker
34
Jalen Thompson
1
P.J. Locke
14
Markquese Bell
38
Alijah Clark
48
Zion Childress
32
Julius Wood
All eyes will be on first-round pick Caleb Downs entering training camp, along with offseason additions Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke.
Special Teams
Number
Player
5
Bryan Anger
17
Brandon Aubrey
44
Trent Sieg
The Cowboys have one of the most impressive special teams units in the league, led by All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey.
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