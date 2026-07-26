Dallas Cowboys 90-Man Roster Jersey Guide & Projected Depth Chart

It's officially time to get excited, Dallas Cowboys fans, with the start of training camp just days away. Dallas will land in Oxnard, California, on Monday, with owner Jerry Jones, EVP Stephen Jones, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer addressing the media the following day.

Dallas' first practice of training camp is set for Wednesday, July 29.

As we prepare for training camp, there will be several jobs on the line and some new faces for fans to get familiar with, along with a new batch of jersey numbers after some changes during the offseason, like Donovan Ezeiruaku switching to No. 6.

A full look at the Cowboys' roster and jersey numbers entering training camp can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys 90-Man Roster Jersey Number Guide

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Quarterback

Number Player 4 Dak Prescott 16 Sam Howell 10 Joe Milton III

Sam Howell and Joe Milton will be battling it out in the preseason and training camp to determine who will be the primary backup for Dak Prescott.

Running Back

Number Player 33 Javonte Williams 40 Hunter Luepke 23 Jaydon Blue 20 Malik Davis 37 Phil Mafah 30 Israel Abanikanda 43 Dominic Richardson

2025 breakout star Javonte Williams leads the way in the backfield, while the team is hoping for a major improvement from Jaydon Blue after a disappointing and inconsistent rookie campaign.

Wide Receiver

Number Player 88 CeeDee Lamb 3 George Pickens 19 Ryan Flournoy 9 KaVontae Turpin 11 Marquez Valdez-Scantling 81 Jonathan Mingo 83 Anthony Smith 80 Traeshon Holden 15 Tyler Johnson 84 Denzel Mims 6 Camden Brown 17 Jaden Smith 18 Jordan Hudson

The Cowboys have one of the best 1-2 punches at wide receiver, and there's no reason to believe the unit won't produce again in 2026, with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens leading the way.

Tight End

Number Player 87 Jake Ferguson 89 Brevyn Spann-Ford 86 Luke Schoonmaker 85 Princeton Fant 46 Michael Trigg 49 DJ Rogers

Jake Ferguson has a firm grasp on the starting job, but there is some intrigue further down the depth chart. There has been some offseason hype for undrafted free agent Michael Trigg, while former second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker could be fighting for his roster spot.

Offensive Line

Number Player 73 Tyler Smith 52 Tyler Booker 78 Terence Steele 56 Cooper Beebe 60 Tyler Guyton 66 T.J. Bass 70 Nate Thomas 67 Drew Shelton 65 Ajani Cornelius 77 Trevor Keegan 51 Nick Leverett 64 DJ Wingfield 68 Chris Glaser 75 Shiyazh Pete 79 Marcellus Johnson

One of the biggest questions for the Cowboys entering training camp is at left tackle, with Tyler Guyton trying to hold off Nathan Thomas for the starting job. The unit needs to show some growth in 2026 in order for the offense to live up to expectations.

Defensive End

Number Player 7 Rashan Gary 6 Donovan Ezeiruaku 57 Malachi Lawrence 54 Sam Williams 53 James Houston 35 Marist Liufau 90 Tyrus Wheat 49 Charles Snowden 58 Isaiah Land



Defensive end is one of the most intriguing position groups on the roster, with Rashan Gary coming over from Green Bay and Donovan Ezeiruaku poised for a breakout season in his second year.

Defensive Tackle

Number Player 92 Quinnen Williams 97 Kenny Clark 91 Otito Ogbannia 99 LT Overton 98 Jonathan Bullard 93 Jay Toia 96 Adebayo Odeleye 59 DJ Withers 94 Kelvin Gilliam 95 Tommy Dunn

Quinnen Williams enters his first full season with the Cowboys, and will anchor the defensive line.

Linebacker

Number Player 0 DeMarvion Overshown 53 Dee Winters 50 Shemar James 55 Jaishawn Barham 42 Curtis Robinson 45 Justin Barron 47 Langston Patterson

DeMarvion Overshown is favored to wear the green dot on defense, while Dee Winters and rookie Jaishawn Barham could make immediate impacts.

Cornerback

Number Player 26 DaRon Bland 28 Shavon Revel Jr. 2 Cobie Durant 29 Devin Moore 27 Reddy Steward 21 Caelen Carson 25 Trikweze Bridges 31 Josh Butler 15 Derion Kendrick 39 Ameer Speed

Christian Parker reloaded the secondary during the offseason and will have several new faces to work with, including rookie Devin Moore and free agent signing Cobie Durant.

Safety

Number Player 13 Caleb Downs 24 Malik Hooker 34 Jalen Thompson 1 P.J. Locke 14 Markquese Bell 38 Alijah Clark 48 Zion Childress 32 Julius Wood

All eyes will be on first-round pick Caleb Downs entering training camp, along with offseason additions Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke.

Special Teams

Number Player 5 Bryan Anger 17 Brandon Aubrey 44 Trent Sieg

The Cowboys have one of the most impressive special teams units in the league, led by All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey.

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