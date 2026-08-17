Von Miller Shares FaceTime Screenshot of Cowboys Legend's Priceless Reaction to Signing News

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear he was open to adding to the roster before Week 1 and he has now done just that by signing veteran edge rusher Von Miller.

After news broke that Miller was signing a deal with the Cowboys, the team confirmed it via Tommy Yarrish shortly after.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that it's a one-year deal for Miller, although the financial terms of the deal are not yet know.

I'm not sure anyone really cares about the financials at this point, though. Miller coming to Dallas is huge for Christian Parker's defense, and in more ways than one.

DeMarcus Ware's priceless reaction to Von Miller signing

Dallas Cowboys legend Demarcus Ware. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It's no surprise that one of the first people Von Miller called after signing in Dallas was with Cowboys legend DeMarcus Ware, who is also Miller's friend and former Denver Broncos teammate.

Miller shared a screenshot of his FaceTime call with Ware and his priceless reaction to the news Miller is signing in Dallas.

Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware and new Cowboys OLB on FaceTime shortly after the news of Miller coming to Dallas (via demarcusware on Instagram) https://t.co/w4ByjLO0lx pic.twitter.com/r2GW2SCEZg — Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) August 17, 2026

Not only did Miller and Ware play together with the Broncos for three seasons, where Ware served as a mentor to Miller, they managed to win a Super Bowl together there, also.

Another interesting Miller-Ware nugget is they are tied on the all-time sacks list at No. 9 with 138.5, so Miller's next sack, which will come with the Cowboys, will propel him past Ware.

What Von Miller brings to Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Von Miller. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys no doubt have a lot of promise in their edge rushers room, but there is also no shortage of uncertainty. Rashan Gary is talented, no doubt, but he can also be inconsistent, and Malachi Lawrence and Donovan Ezeiruaku are wild cards.

Miller gives Dallas an established edge rusher who can rotate in on obvious passing downs to bring more juice to the pass-rush, and the future Hall of Famer isn't a shabby run defender, either.

Of course, Miller is long in the tooth at 37 years old, but he showed he's got some gas left after posting nine sacks despite playing on only 37% of snaps last season.

It also won't hurt to have such an experienced player on a defense that has plenty of young talent that needs developing, especially along the edge with guys like Lawrence and Ezeiruaku.

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