Does Von Miller Know Something NFL Doesn't About Cowboys Future?

The Dallas Cowboys are just hours away from kicking off their preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks. While exhibition games aren't always the most exciting, fans still love seeing their teams back in action, especially when there are new faces to see.

For Dallas, there are plenty of new faces on the defensive side of the ball. After firing Matt Eberflus, the Cowboys brought in Christian Parker as their new defensive coordinator, and the defensive roster was overhauled to fit his vision. That said, the front office has hinted that they could still look to add more talent.

While a trade is possible, the Cowboys could also look to add a veteran free agent, and one name that keeps surfacing is Von Miller. A Texas native, Miller has been in the NFL since being selected second overall in the 2011 NFL draft. Despite being 37, he proved to have plenty in the tank after recording nine sacks for the Washington Commanders in 2025.

Von Miller has been 'thirst-trapping' the Cowboys

Washington Commanders outside linebacker Von Miller sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miller is still looking for his home in 2026, but he seems to have his heart set on returning home to the state of Texas. Miller shared a video from Cowboys camp, leading to speculation that he wants to play in Dallas.

That speculation has only grown, leading to an interesting conversation from 105.3 The Fan's G-Bag nation, where they say Miller has been "thirst-trapping" the Cowboys. Host Gavin Dawson said his activity has been gaining traction on social media.

"I think right now, Cowboys' social media, Von Miller might be generating some buzz," Dawson said.

Founders FFC linebacker Von Miller during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dawson then discussed the latest post from Miller, which had him sitting on the couch wearing one of the team's hats.

"Von Miller's super fans, I know they've been vocal as well, but he's sitting on a couch, he's got a Cowboys hat on, and the caption says, Cowboy baby," Dawson said.

The next question was whether Miller knew something the fans don't. The crew asked if Miller has an agreement in place with the franchise, but they have yet to announce the deal. Bryan Broaddus chimed in saying that would mean Stephen Jones was lying to them, which has happened before.

That said, Miller has had similar posts geared toward the Buffalo Bills. Miller posted a picture of his locker during his time in Buffalo and captioned it "unfinished business." For that reason, fans shouldn't get too excited unless a deal is actually announced.

If they do end up adding Miller, the Cowboys would be giving their defense a two-time Super Bowl winner who has a Super Bowl MVP and is a seven-time All-Pro. That would be a solid addition for a roster that has a lot of young talent he could help mentor.

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