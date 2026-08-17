Von Miller Shouts Out Cowboys Fans After Signing With Dallas

Earlier this week, we speculation whether Von Miller knew something we didn't know about his future. The former Super Bowl MVP posted a picture of himself in a Dallas Cowboys hat, captioned "Cowboy baby."

The crew at 105.3 The Fan speculated on this as well, with Bryan Broaddus and Gavin Dawson saying there could be a deal in place that could be announced after the preseason opener. Well, it appears they were right.

Late Sunday night, the Cowboys announced they were signing Miller. The veteran EDGE then had a message for Cowboys fans, posting himself in a Dallas uniform on social media, adding the caption "Dallas! Let’s make this one Special!"

Von Miller comes home to Texas

Founders FFC linebacker Von Miller during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Miller, this is a homecoming. A native of Texas, Miller played at DeSoto High School before joining Texas A&M. After a steller career with the Aggies, Miller was the second overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft.

In Dallas, he joins Rashan Gary as a veteran leader to help mentor young pass rushers Donovan Ezeiruaku and Malachi Lawrence. He's also experienced as a pass-rushing outside linebacker, which is where he will play in Christian Parker's scheme.

What are the Cowboys getting in Von Miller?

NFL player Von Miller looks on before King Green fights Terrance McKinney in a lightweight bout during UFC 329. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miller is an eight-time Pro Bowler, a seven-time All-Pro, and has won two Super Bowls. He's not the player he once was, which isn't surprising considering he turned 37 in March. That said, Miller is still capable of bringing the heat as a pass rusher.

While he didn't live up to expectations with the Buffalo Bills, who signed him to a six-year, $120 million deal in 2022, Miller did turn things around in 2025. Buffalo released Miller ahead of the season and he signed with the Washington Commanders, where he played for former Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Miller played in all 17 games and had just three starts, primarily serving as a pass-rushing specialist. He did that job well, recording 26 tackles and nine sacks for the Commanders. In Dallas, he's likely going to fill a similar role as a third-down pass-rusher.

Dallas could still look for more help, with ESPN's Jeremy Fowler saying they could look at Adoree Jackson. In the past, the Cowboys have avoided veterans such as Miller and Jackson, but Jerry Jones has been focused on winning now, which is leading to a shift in philosophy.

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