Dallas Cowboys Named One Of NFL's Most Overrated Teams Entering 2026 Season

The Dallas Cowboys are approximately 24 hours away from touching down in Oxnard, California, for the start of training camp ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Dallas will be entering camp with a revamped roster, especially on the defensive side of the ball, and the hope for a bounce-back season and reaching the playoffs after missing out on the postseason for the past two years.

Because of the improved roster, at least on paper, there have been growing expectations for the Cowboys. Some have even gone so far as to consider the team an actual Super Bowl contender.

But while the buzz is there, the Cowboys are still unproven, and we have not seen how everything will come together, which is why Mike Jones of The Athletic placed the Cowboys as one of the most overrated teams in the league.

Too Much Hype For Dallas Cowboys?

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker speaks with cornerback Zion Childress during practice at the Star Training Facility | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much of the talk of a turnaround for the Cowboys in 2026 began whene the team hired Christian Parker to replace Matt Eberflus at defensive coordinator.

The Cowboys then reshaped the roster to fit Parker's hybrid 3-4 scheme, and brought in dynamic, versatile players to help out in the transition. However, there is always a learning curve, which is why pumping the brakes on the preseason hype may be necessary for fans to have realistic expectations.

"Jerry Jones will tell you the Cowboys always have a shot at contention, and his team does generate plenty of buzz. But the Cowboys will have to jell in a hurry on defense, where new defensive coordinator Christian Parker inherits a unit that struggled mightily last season but added plenty of new faces, including veterans like pass rusher Rashan Gary, cornerback Cobie Durant, linebacker Dee Winters and rookie linebackers Malachi Lawrence and Jaishawn Barham," Jones wrote.

"The offense, led by Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, should again put up points, but the much-needed defensive backing could take some time."

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker speaks with safety PJ Locke during practice at the Star Training Facility | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no denying the offense, which is returning all 11 starters from last season, will be able to light up the scoreboard in 2026, so the success for the team all comes down to the defense.

As long as the team can figure things out before it's too late, like the team's impressive three-game winning streak in November last year, we should see the Cowboys contend for a NFC East title, and then we'll have to see where things go from there.

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