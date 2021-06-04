Are Cowboys Still Looking at Signing NFL Free Agents?

The Cowboys eventually have to cut down from 90 to 53. Are they happy with these 90 until then?

FRISCO - The fun thing about OTAs and minicamps and training camp is watching the individual battles between players in position groups. The Cowboys have plenty of those happening this off-season.

But are the battles good enough? Does this roster need more "battlers''?

Welcome to the Daily Blitz by DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com.

READ MORE: Where's Cowboys McCarthy Rank Among 32 NFL Coaches?

With all the young players and new additions to the roster from free agency and the draft, one can’t help but wonder if the final 53 will come from the 90 players already here, or if the Cowboys are still looking elsewhere to improve their club.

We believe the proof is in the pudding. Our Mike Fisher's reporting on Seattle linebacker K.J. Wright and Dallas' relative disinterest is telling. Fish is also telling us not to bother too much with defensive tackle Shelton Richardson. And we've reported the same inactivity at cornerback, where Richard Sherman still makes sense to us - but apparently not to Dallas' higher-ups.

Still, we say here are several positions already that might be able to use additional help from players not currently on the roster. What are they and who is available? Let’s discuss!

Please join us daily for the Daily Blitz or each Tuesday night starting at 7 pm for sports talk LIVE on Facebook, or listen to the recorded podcast the next day at CowboysSI.com and TheBlitzcast.com!

READ MORE: Should Dak Have A Bigger Say In Cowboys Decisions?

Please continue the conversation on Twitter: @BlitzcastNFL, @ColbySapp, and @IndyCarTim. And make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for all the latest videos and visual content!

To be featured in our BlitzBox segment please reach out to us on Twitter with the hashtag #Blitzbox or send your questions to TheCowboysBlitzcast@gmail.com and we’ll read your question and answer it on the air on our next show.