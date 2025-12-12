Dak Prescott trolls Eagles ahead of Cowboys' final NFL Playoff push

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for an important weekend with just four games remaining in the NFL regular season. It is essentially a must-win scenario for the Cowboys every week as they make a final push for the playoffs.

While the Cowboys still have an outside shot at sneaking into a Wild Card slot, which would take an enormous amount of help, their best opportunity to reach the postseason is by claiming the NFC East crown.

Dallas sits just 1.5 games out of first place, so they will need the Philadelphia Eagles, who are currently in a three-game losing streak, to continue their struggles down the stretch.

When asked about whether he's rooting against the Eagles in their upcoming games, star quarterback Dak Prescott took a joking jab at his divisional foe.

"I just got to go win every game," Prescott said. "That’s all I can control. I’m gonna root against them regardless, whether we were in this position or not."

You have to appreciate the honesty. As they say in Dallas, it's "F Philly forever," and the team is going to hope the rest of the league gives them the help they need to close out the season.

For Dallas, it all starts on December 14, when the Minnesota Vikings come to town for a primetime showdown on Sunday Night Football at AT&T Stadium.

Dallas Cowboys' remaining schedule

Week 15: Minnesota Vikings @ Dallas Cowboys | Sunday, December 14 | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC/Peacock

Week 16: Los Angeles Chargers @ Dallas Cowboys | Sunday, December 21 | 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

Week 17: Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Commanders | Thursday, December 25 | 1:00 p.m. ET | Netflix

Week 18: Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants | Sunday, January 4 | FLEX GAME

Philadelphia Eagles' remaining schedule

Week 15: Las Vegas Raiders @ Philadelphia Eagles | Sunday, December 14 | 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

Week 16: Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Commanders | Saturday, December 20 | 5:00 p.m. ET | FOX

Week 17: Philadelphia Eagles @ Buffalo Bills | Sunday, December 28 | 4:25 p.m. ET | FOX

Week 18: Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles | Sunday, January 4 | FLEX GAME

