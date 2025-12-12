Jerry Jones hints at significant shake-up coming for Cowboys’ defense

The Dallas Cowboys' defense was showing vast improvement after their moves at the NFL trade deadline.

Adding defensive tackle Quinnen Williams gave them a much stronger defensive line, making everyone's job easier. While his impact was easy to see, their other trade acquisition hasn't made as much noise.

MORE: Cowboys get amazing injury update on all fronts ahead of Week 15

Linebacker Logan Wilson, who was added in a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals, has just 11 tackles in four games. Five of those were in Week 13 when the Cowboys upset the Kansas City Chiefs. Fans were hoping this would lead to more snaps for Wilson, but his usage remained largely unchanged.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Logan Wilson warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Instead, he continued to split time with Kenneth Murray, who has been a liability. The good news, however, is that Jerry Jones just dropped a major hint that this could change. While speaking on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said he believes Wilson will be on the field more against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15.

"Well, what is important is that at a given time, we've got the best we've got out on the field. Now that's the key. And he really does do some things very well. He reads the block extremely well. And so, Logan, I'm talking about, he reads it instinctively extremely well," Jones said.

MORE: 2 Cowboys star players given Week 15 green light after dealing with injuries

"And we need that, we've needed that. And so it doesn't surprise me that you come in and it takes a few games to basically blend in, so to speak. And that's a pretty coordinated spot, that linebacker spot. But he does read those blocks well. He's reactive. He's natural in there. That's big at linebacker. I think you'll see more of him."

Jerry Jones tells @OThankKevin, @inthemageors and @BobbyBeltTX that he thinks we'll "see more of" Logan Wilson this Sunday against the Vikings.



[Logan Wilson] reads the blocks extremely well, and we need that. He's reactive, he's a natural in there. That's big at linebacker." pic.twitter.com/dAIRpwBe5a — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) December 12, 2025

Logan Wilson would be an upgrade for Cowboys' defense

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Logan Wilson warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Murray was exposed against the run and pass during the loss to the Lions in Week 14, which has led to calls for more snaps for Wilson.

The former Wyoming standout isn't the player he once was, but he's still an upgrade over Murray. Dallas added him for a reason, and it's time to get him on the field more.

2 Dallas Cowboys starters miss practice for Week 15 vs Vikings, 3 limited

Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings Week 15 expert pick roundup

Ranking Dallas Cowboys' remaining 2025 games by difficulty amid playoff race

Updated Cowboys 2026 NFL draft order, list of picks entering Week 15

Trevon Diggs saga continues to raise eyebrows, questions on Cowboys future