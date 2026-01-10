Cowboys believed to have early favorite in defensive coordinator search

The defensive coordinator search is underway for the Dallas Cowboys, who have a Saturday interview scheduled with Denver Broncos assistant head coach and pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard.

This comes after they already conducted interviews with Minnesota Vikings defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones and Cleveland Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda. They also wanted to meet with Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, but the Falcons denied their request.

While they're casting a wide net, which is refreshing after their approach to coaching vacancies in recent years, there's a belief that the front office already has a favorite. While appearing on Shan & RJ on 105.3 The Fan, Bobby Belt said the team's early favorite is Leonhard. He added that their vice president of player personnel, Will McClay, has a lot of respect for Leonhard.

What's more important is that Belt said that the interest is mutual. He added that he would like to be in Dallas "if certain opportunities were presented." While we don't know what those opportunities might be, the perceived interest is a positive, especially after Jordan Schultz said the job might not be appealing to every candidate.

Whoever takes the job better be ready for a challenge

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus looks on during warmups before the game against the New York Giants. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Whoever winds up being hired for the position will have their work cut out for them. Matt Eberflus led one of the more dysfunctional units in franchise history.

The Cowboys surrendered a league-worst 511 points this season and were 30th in defensive yardage, giving up 6,409 yards. They were especially bad against the pass, giving up 4,276 yards, which was more than any other team.

Dallas has to find more talent on defense, but they won't be able to replace everyone. That means the new coordinator will have to figure out how to rebuild confidence while also teaching a new scheme.

