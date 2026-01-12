NBC Announcers Loved How Happy Mike Vrabel Was to Get a Bloody Lip Celebrating Win
The New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Chargers 16-3 to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday night. The Patriots defense hit Justin Herbert early and often, capping the night with a sack from defensive lineman Milton Williams, his second of the night.
To celebrate the big play, coach Mike Vrabel gave Williams a big hug and in the process received a head-butt from Williams who left Vrabel with a cut lip. This is now the second time that Vrabel was bloodied this season after he got involved breaking up a fight during training camp.
Once Vrabel realized he was bloodied, he ran over to tell everyone. NBC announcers Cris Collinsworth and Mike Tirico absolutely loved it.
"Oh, he's so happy," said Collinsworth. "He tried to kiss Milton Williams and he's bleeding. And there's never been a happier bleeder. Watch him. He's gonna go over to Milton Williams in a minute. Watch this. He's gonna say Milton, watch. Watch what you did to me here. Oh, there it is!"
Tirico could barely contain himself.
Vrabel then had to run out onto the field to shake Jim Harbaugh's hand with a bloody lip. If there's any coach who probably appreciated the dedication to the bit, it's Harbaugh, who has not won an NFL playoff game since he was back in San Francisco a decade ago.
After the game Vrabel said the Patriots had to be "willing to spill blood out there" and Williams "took it to heart."