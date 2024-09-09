Cris Collinsworth Lost It Over Matthew Stafford's 'Ridonkulous' Six-Yard Pass vs. Lions
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams almost stunned the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday before losing in overtime, 26-20.
One of the veteran quarterback's passes late in the fourth quarter had NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth calling it possibly the best pass of the NFL season, even though it went just six yards.
In case you missed it, Stafford was able to hit Demarcus Robinson for a short gain with just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter. It was an impressive throw because Stafford took some hits while letting it go, but pass of the year?
We'll let you decide:
Was it impressive? Absolutely. But it did go for just six yards and Stafford knew which route Robinson was running.
It might not even have been the best throw from Sunday's action. That should belong to Anthony Richardson and his beautiful 60-yard TD strike:
That was pretty sweet.
But yeah, Collinsworth seems to be just like the rest of us—very excited that football is back.