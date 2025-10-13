SI

Cris Collinsworth Called Out by NFL Fans for His Over-the-Top Patrick Mahomes Claim

Andy Nesbitt

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs bounced back with a huge win Sunday night over the Lions.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs bounced back with a huge win Sunday night over the Lions. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs bounced back with a huge 30-17 win over the Lions on Sunday night at Arrowhead. They are now 3-3 on the season and looked more like themselves just a week after losing a tough game on the road to the Jaguars.

Mahomes had a monster night, throwing for three touchdowns and running for another. He had a bruising run in the third quarter in which he took a couple of big hits before falling just short of a third down. Cris Collinsworth, who was calling the game for NBC, was so wowed by the six-yard run that he ended up asking a question that had a few easy answers to it.

"What quarterback does that?," Collinsworth asked while being in awe of Mahomes's effort on the play. "I mean really. He’s going to get turned around and hit. He got whacked. Most quarterbacks go down before they even get to the whacked part of it. He’s going to get whacked then he’s going to turn around and get whacked again. I mean, he’s just a fighter. He really is. He’s just a fighter."

Here's that play:

One of the easiest answers to that question is Baker Mayfield, who did this late Sunday afternoon against the 49ers:

Josh Allen, who plays the Falcons on Monday night, is also known for being a QB who doesn't shy away from taking hits while running the ball.

Lamar Jackson, Jaxson Dart, and many other quarterbacks around the league also have been know to not shy away from hits while running the ball.

NFL fans were quick to call out Collinsworth over that.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL