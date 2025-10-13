Cris Collinsworth Called Out by NFL Fans for His Over-the-Top Patrick Mahomes Claim
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs bounced back with a huge 30-17 win over the Lions on Sunday night at Arrowhead. They are now 3-3 on the season and looked more like themselves just a week after losing a tough game on the road to the Jaguars.
Mahomes had a monster night, throwing for three touchdowns and running for another. He had a bruising run in the third quarter in which he took a couple of big hits before falling just short of a third down. Cris Collinsworth, who was calling the game for NBC, was so wowed by the six-yard run that he ended up asking a question that had a few easy answers to it.
"What quarterback does that?," Collinsworth asked while being in awe of Mahomes's effort on the play. "I mean really. He’s going to get turned around and hit. He got whacked. Most quarterbacks go down before they even get to the whacked part of it. He’s going to get whacked then he’s going to turn around and get whacked again. I mean, he’s just a fighter. He really is. He’s just a fighter."
Here's that play:
One of the easiest answers to that question is Baker Mayfield, who did this late Sunday afternoon against the 49ers:
Josh Allen, who plays the Falcons on Monday night, is also known for being a QB who doesn't shy away from taking hits while running the ball.
Lamar Jackson, Jaxson Dart, and many other quarterbacks around the league also have been know to not shy away from hits while running the ball.
NFL fans were quick to call out Collinsworth over that.