Dak Prescott’s Reaction to the Cowboys' Failed Fake Punt Said It All
The Dallas Cowboys had a case of the Mondays in Week 11. First the roof fell off and then the visiting Houston Texans scored a touchdown in front of a heavily pro-Texans crowd at AT&T Stadium to start the game.
On the Cowboys' first possession, they attempted a fake punt on fourth-and-9 form their own 33 with punter Bryan Anger completing a pass to safety Juanyeh Thomas who was immediately tackled. While the Texans celebrated sniffing out and stopping the fake, the Cowboys were left looking silly. Again.
Quarterback Dak Prescott's reaction was caught by ESPN as he watched from high above the field, safe from falling debris.
The good news for the Cowboys is that they intercepted C.J. Stroud on the ensuing possession. The bad news is that Cooper Rush then threw an interception on the next ensuing possession.
A little early for the surrender cobra, fitting nonetheless.