Dak Prescott Responds to Micah Parsons Saying It Will Be 'Painful' to Sack Him
When Micah Parsons returns to Dallas on Sunday to face the Cowboys for the first time since he was traded to the Packers, he's planning to sack his former quarterback, Dak Prescott.
"It's going to be painful," Parsons told Rob Maadi of the Associated Press Tuesday of sacking Prescott. "That's my guy. He was always like a good mentor for me. But you know how it is. He always told me if I ever faced him that it'll be a great matchup, so I'm excited to see what Sunday brings itself."
Prescott is not necessarily on board with this plan. While Prescott is looking forward to going up against Parsons, he's counting on his offensive line to protect him. Over the first three games of the season, Prescott has been sacked a total of five times, while Parsons has registered 1.5 sacks so far.
“I hope it’s not (painful) for me. And I hope he doesn’t get to me," Prescott said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "... It’ll definitely be fun. It’s one me and my fiancée were just talking about the other day. Just all the reps of practice going against Micah, times when he couldn’t hit me, whether him getting back there, just the trash talk back and forth, me telling him he wouldn’t tackle me anyways, he still can’t bring me down.
“Just getting to go out there and compete with a guy that’s a good friend, that I’ve competed with in numbers of ways throughout this building, outside of this building," Prescott continued. "Just excited to go and have that matchup. But he’s got five guys up front, plus tight ends and running backs that he’s got to get through. Then we’ll worry about if he can get to me.”
Tension emerged between Parsons and the Cowboys organization, but Prescott and much of the roster remained supportive of Parsons during his ongoing contract situation this offseason. Parsons might be looking to take down Prescott on Sunday in his "revenge" game, but it should be all respect between Parsons and his former teammates.