Dallas Goedert to Remain With Eagles After Reworking Contract

The veteran tight end was the subject of trade talks this offseason.

Mike McDaniel

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will remain with the franchise after agreeing to a restructured contract.
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will remain with the franchise after agreeing to a restructured contract. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Eagles and veteran tight end Dallas Goedert have agreed to an amended contract that will keep the tight end with the franchise, according to a report from Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The terms of the restructured contract are not yet known, but the 30-year-old Goedert was slated to make $14.25 million this upcoming season as part of the four-year, $57 million extension he signed during the 2021 season.

The Eagles entertained offers for Goedert this offseason, and kept the Philadelphia tight end in the loop. The relationship was not fractured, and ultimately, Goedert will return in 2025 for his eighth season with the Eagles.

Goedert caught 42 passes for 496 yards and two scores last season as the Eagles captured their second Super Bowl title.

