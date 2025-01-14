Dan Campbell Now Motivating Other NFL Teams Into Playoff Success
After the Detroit Lions put the finishing touches on a 31-9 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 18 matchup that decided both the NFC North and the conference's No. 1 seed, Dan Campbell had a message for his colleague Kevin O'Connell.
"I'll see you in two weeks," the Lions coach told his Vikings counterpart.
Some would look at this as nothing because there was roughly a 50 percent chance Minnesota would buck up on the road and get past the Los Angeles Rams. Vegas installed the 14-3 Sam Darnold-led side as a favorite. And it's really just something you say.
Sean McVay and the Rams staff, in their infinite wisdom, instead saw a great motivational tactic.
One that worked as the Rams dominated the Vikings, 27-9, in an emotional Monday night victory.
How much responsibility for the result lies with Campbell and how much is a product of Sam Darnold turning into the Sam Darnold of old at exactly the wrong time? Would the Rams defense been able to blow through an overmatched Vikings offensive line to notch nine sacks if the Lions coach hadn't said what he said? We may never know.
The lesson here is to always just say "good game" or "I hope there's good sportsmanship in your next contest and both teams have fun, coach" when shaking hands at midfield.
If the Lions get by the Commanders and Rams get by the Eagles, Los Angeles will see Detroit in two weeks. If Sean McVay can keep his side fired up about this until then it could be the very thing that catapults them to the Super Bowl.