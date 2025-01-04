SI

Dan Campbell's Wife Has Perfect Football Response After He Prevents a Coffee Spill

This was too funny.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell speaks at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Friday, Jan.3, 2025.
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell speaks at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Friday, Jan.3, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Since being hired as the Detroit Lions' coach in January of 2021, Dan Campbell has developed a reputation for being one of the most aggressive and unconventional coaches in the league, especially on fourth downs. He's also become known for being a lover of coffee, so much so that his go-to order of Starbucks is two venti—the largest size the coffee chain offers—Pike Place roasts, enough caffeine to jolt a grizzly bear out of a slumber.

So when a coffee was about to spill onto the floor, Campbell—in a recent video shared by his wife Holly on her Instagram account—handled the situation like it was a crucial fourth down in a Lions game: he went for it.

Campbell saved the coffee, prompting one fan to ask his wife, "What can't he do?" In a perfect—and highly amusing—response, Campbell's wife replied, "Punt."

Well played, Mrs. Campbell. And she's not wrong!

Since 2021, his first season with Detroit, Campbell's Lions have gone for it on 147 fourth downs, the most in the NFL during that span. The Lions have had a 50% or better conversion rate in each season, topping out at 69% in 2024.

On the flip side, Campbell's Detroit teams have routinely ranked toward the bottom in punt attempts—including dead-last in the NFL with just 43 punts this season.

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

