Dan Orlovsky Identifies NFL's Most Disappointing Team After Latest Letdown
It's been an unusual NFL season with surprising teams ascending to the top of the standings. For that to happen, a surprising group of underachieving clubs needed to fall on really hard times in order to make room. The dynastic Kansas City Chiefs are already eliminated and losing big to the lowly Tennessee Titans. The Detroit Lions will need a minor miracle to sneak into the playoffs over the next two weeks. So will the Baltimore Ravens after surrendering a late lead to the New England Patriots on what could prove to be the straw that broke the camel's back in what has been a woefully inadequare 7-8 campaign.
Dan Orlovsky made the case that Baltimore's foibles make them the team with most to lament, barring a late surge.
"I think this is the most disappointing team in the NFL this season," Orlovsky said on Monday's Get Up. "When you're that, something will have to change."
The latest sting for the Ravens is coming to grips with the amazing fact Derrick Henry did not carry the football over the last 12:50 of the loss to New England. Orlovsky wondered aloud how that even happens.
"This is far too often a common occurrence where we sit there and go 'how come Derrick Henry's not getting the ball more?' This team unequivocally was the most talented roster in the AFC and rightfully so the AFC Super Bowl pick."
All is not officially lost for Baltimore. If they beat the Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers stumble against the Cleveland Browns, it will create a win-and-get in scenario in Week 18. If not, then there will be another long season of what-ifs and perhaps some major changes to the organization.