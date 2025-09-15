Dan Orlovsky Isn't Blaming Patrick Mahomes for Chiefs' 0-2 Start to Season
The Kansas City Chiefs are off to a rough start to the year, winless through their first two games of the season. The last time the team started 0-2 was back in 2014, in what was Andy Reid's first year at the helm.
Patrick Mahomes and the offense have struggled out the gate. Mahomes has completed 58.8% of his passes and has just two touchdowns and one interception on the year. The team hasn't scored more than 21 points in a game through the first two weeks, and Mahomes has been forced to use his legs more often than he usually would.
Dan Orlovsky doesn't think the Chiefs' early woes are the fault of the quarterback, however. During an appearance on ESPN's NFL Live, Orlovsky praised Mahomes's efforts through the first two weeks of the season, suggesting it was the rest of the team that wasn't doing enough.
"There's no more Patrick Mahomes can do through two weeks. I'd argue he's played pretty darn good against two really good defenses, and the Chiefs are 0-2. They're 0-2. He's not been perfect, but he's played pretty well. He leads their team in rushing, no one's open, there's poor spacing in their pass game." Orlovsky said Monday.
Orlovsky had criticisms for virtually every area of the offense except for Mahomes. He critiqued the team's running backs, who have been outpaced in rushing by Mahomes thus far into the year. He called out the lack of separation Chiefs receivers have been generating while running routes, and suggested the offensive line, including veteran mainstays such as Creed Humphreys and Trey Smith, are getting "beat up" in the trenches.
"I don't know of anything that this offense does well right now," Orlovsky concluded.
The Chiefs will look to get back on track in Week 3 with a matchup against the Giants, who are also winless through their first two games. It's still early, and there's plenty of time to iron out the kinks, but it's been a rough start for a team hoping to make its fourth straight trip to the Super Bowl.