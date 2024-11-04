Dan Orlovsky Likes the Eagles, But Doesn't Trust Nick Sirianni
The good news for the Philadelphia Eagles is that they are now 6-2 after Sunday's victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, meaning they are very much alive in the NFC East and could emerge from all of this with home field advantage throughout the playoffs. The bad news, perhaps, is that they have Nick Sirianni patrolling the sidelines doing strange stuff—like failing twice on fourth down yesterday in field goal range and shying away from the unstoppable Tush Push.
Sirianni took the Eagles to the Super Bowl and came perilously close to winning it two years ago. Then he led to them to a 10-1 record before everything fell apart last season with six losses in seven games. They are now once again showing signs of being able to compete at the highest level.
And yet Dan Orlovsky is not alone when he says he doesn't trust the coach.
Orlovsky was asked on Unsportsmanlike Radio if the Eagles could win a championship with Siranni as its coach.
"Not this version of Nick Sirianni," he said. "I like this football team, I don't trust the coach. I don't trust the coach in game-management, situationally football management. Not only that, I don't trust him when it comes to comparing him to a Dan Campbell or Sean McVay or, shoot, Dan Quinn."
Chris Canty also offered some coaching criticism, saying that the Eagles should dominate but do not.
Sirianni's past mistakes and his bombastic demeanor make him a prime target for critiques. Winning football games at a high clip has done little to blunt the distrust. So it will probably take some brilliant postseason manuevering to change the conversation.
At least people like the team.