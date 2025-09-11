Dan Orlovsky Says Chiefs Have No Chance to Win Super Bowl Unless They Fix One Thing
The Chiefs' offense was not firing on all cylinders during a Week 1 loss to the Chargers. Xavier Worthy, the team's most prominent deep threat, sustained an injury early on and Hollywood Brown surprisingly became the focal point of Patrick Mahomes's attention. Though Worthy, a second-year wideout, will not require surgery or a trip to the injured reserve list, Andy Reid still must figure out a way to get things back on track in Super Bowl rematch with the Eagles on Sunday.
It is not time yet to panic. And ESPN's Dan Orlovsky isn't concerned. But he said on Get Up Thursday that if the problem isn't solved then Kansas City will have a very hard time climbing back to the mountain top.
"If it doesn't get better the Super Bowl is a 0% chance," the NFL analyst said. "The offense has to find ways to be more explosive. This is a two-year thing right now. Listen, if they don't find ways to be more consistently explosive in this era, you cannot get bac to the Super Bowl."
He's right. Teams who cannot rely on chunk plays tend to not make it to the Super Bowl. Even if they have Mahomes under center. Even if they've pulled rabbits out of their hats the past two seasons only after people started to wonder if the dynasty was crumbling.
It'd be premature to suggest that Kansas City is in trouble. Yet it does seem as though they have some real obstacles to overcome. If there's a bright side for their fans it's that they've been down this road before and been just fine. Plus the Mahomes-Reid duo might be best suited to figure it all out.