Mics Caught Darius Slay Showing Good Sportsmanship to Drake London After Eagles Loss
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay surrendered the go-ahead touchdown to Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London in his team's disappointing, 22-21 loss at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday Night Football. After a defeat that saw multiple opportunities slip through the Eagles' fingers, one could hardly blame Slay had he not been keen on interacting with the Falcons on the field.
But in a perfect example of good sportsmanship, Slay shook hands with London, then praised him for his route-running on the touchdown reception. Mics picked up the exchange between the Eagles cornerback and Falcons wide receiver in a video posted onto ESPN's account on X (formerly Twitter).
Slay then took some accountability for the loss on his own X account.
"That’s on me Philly!! I owe yall one. DAMN!!!!!" Slay wrote.
Whether or not they believe he was actually responsible for the loss or not, Eagles fans likely appreciate this level of accountability and sportsmanship from Slay.