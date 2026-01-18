Fans Were Split on Crucial Interception Call That Helped Broncos Win in Overtime

The Broncos are moving on to the AFC championship game after a dramatic overtime win against the Bills on Saturday night.

It was a back and forth affair all night, with Bills kicker Matt Prater drilling a 50-yard field goal in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter to send the game to the extra period.

After the Bills stopped the Broncos on their opening drive of overtime, Josh Allen had the Buffalo offense moving and needed only a field goal to win. Facing third-and-11 from the Bills’ 36-yard line, Allen threw up a bomb to receiver Brandin Cooks, who was defended by Broncos corner Ja’Quan McMillian.

At first, it looked as though Cooks had come down with the catch as the two tumbled towards the end zone. But Cooks was eventually pushed out of the picture, and McMillian wound up with the ball. The refs called it an interception, putting the ball back in the hands of the Broncos with a chance to win the game.

As rules analyst Gene Steratore explained, Cooks did not have possession as he hit the ground, and thus, the play was still live and the ball was free to be taken by McMillian.

"I'm not sure that Cooks has possession coming to the ground." - @GeneSteratore pic.twitter.com/AX42TqhAYP — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 18, 2026

Online, fans were not so sure about the call. It sure looked like Cooks was down with the ball, but apparently he had yet to secure possession. While the Denver crowd was ecstatic, many people following from their couches were confused by the call.

Brandin Cooks has the possession and his knee is down.



I can’t believe how quickly they called that a pick. pic.twitter.com/p1e5J1AEcd — Matt Edwards (@MattEdwards) January 18, 2026

don’t understand how Cooks isn’t down the minute his knee hits the ground — Jordan Zirm (@JordanZirm) January 18, 2026

I get that it's cool to call this an interception, but both hands on the ball and being down by contact means it's a catch https://t.co/Ri5irPhaCl — Kevin Connell (@_KevinConnell) January 18, 2026

This is the worst call in NFL history https://t.co/Xu7NbqaKsu — Sam (@Flushster6) January 18, 2026

The Broncos would take advantage of the ensuing possession, driving 75 yards to set up kicker Wil Lutz for a chip shot to win the game.

It was always going to be a tough game for the Bills to get over if they didn’t come out on top, but after a call that close, the ride home is really going to sting.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated