Fans Were Split on Crucial Interception Call That Helped Broncos Win in Overtime
The Broncos are moving on to the AFC championship game after a dramatic overtime win against the Bills on Saturday night.
It was a back and forth affair all night, with Bills kicker Matt Prater drilling a 50-yard field goal in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter to send the game to the extra period.
After the Bills stopped the Broncos on their opening drive of overtime, Josh Allen had the Buffalo offense moving and needed only a field goal to win. Facing third-and-11 from the Bills’ 36-yard line, Allen threw up a bomb to receiver Brandin Cooks, who was defended by Broncos corner Ja’Quan McMillian.
At first, it looked as though Cooks had come down with the catch as the two tumbled towards the end zone. But Cooks was eventually pushed out of the picture, and McMillian wound up with the ball. The refs called it an interception, putting the ball back in the hands of the Broncos with a chance to win the game.
As rules analyst Gene Steratore explained, Cooks did not have possession as he hit the ground, and thus, the play was still live and the ball was free to be taken by McMillian.
Online, fans were not so sure about the call. It sure looked like Cooks was down with the ball, but apparently he had yet to secure possession. While the Denver crowd was ecstatic, many people following from their couches were confused by the call.
The Broncos would take advantage of the ensuing possession, driving 75 yards to set up kicker Wil Lutz for a chip shot to win the game.
It was always going to be a tough game for the Bills to get over if they didn’t come out on top, but after a call that close, the ride home is really going to sting.
Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News Team/team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.