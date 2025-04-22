Davante Adams Didn’t Like Phrase Used By 49ers in Their Free-Agency Pitch
Davante Adams signed a free agent deal with the Los Angeles Rams in March. With the new deal he's hoping to put a tumultuous last few seasons behind him as he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders and then the New York Jets after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers.
Adams, who is from California and went to college at Fresno State, chose the Rams partially because they were on the West Coast so it's no surprise that he also spoke to the San Francisco 49ers. Or at least his agent did. And it did not go well for the 49ers.
Via The Athletic:
“I was entertaining the Niners,” Adams said, “but they were like, ‘We’re paying wholesale. We ain’t paying retail.’ I didn’t talk to them, but that’s what my agent told me—like five times, that quote. And I was like, ‘O.K., well, I’m not a wholesale-type dude.’”
That is a curious pitch to a free agent, but the 49ers have been dealing with some retail issues recently. They had to trade Deebo Samuel. They signed Brandon Aiyuk to a big extension, but he tore his ACL. And on top of all that they have to figure out what to pay Brock Purdy.
Wholesale is really the only way for them to shop right now.