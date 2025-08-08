Davante Adams Explains Why He's Rooting for Cooper Kupp This Season
Earlier this offseason, the Rams made the decision to let go of longtime receiver Cooper Kupp, who was officially released days after the Rams signed Davante Adams.
Though Adams was signed well after Los Angeles decided they were going to trade or release Kupp, he has essentially replaced the longtime Rams star, who spent eight seasons with L.A. and did not want to leave the team. From early in the offseason the Rams were clear that they planned to part ways with Kupp. Not long after, they courted a different veteran receiver in Adams, ultimately signing him to a two-year, $46 million deal.
Adams was asked during a recent appearance on The Pivot Podcast which three players he's rooting for this season. He replied Travis Hunter—even though he has questions about his ability to both ways—his former quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and Kupp.
"Just based off the situation and me coming in here and people leaving, I'll say Cooper Kupp," Adams said. "I'm a big Cooper Kupp fan. It would have been awesome for us to all play together. It's just team is not big enough for all of that, definitely not the salary cap. [Not enough] Footballs too."
Kupp went on to sign with the Seahawks on a three-year, $45 million deal. While he wanted to stay with the Rams, injuries have derailed his past three seasons and Los Angeles decided to move on with Adams. It was a harsh reality given to a player that recorded franchise records and won Super Bowl MVP for the team just three and a half years ago.
Kupp instead returns to his home state by joining Seattle, and will get to face his former team twice this year, with the first matchup taking place on Nov. 16.