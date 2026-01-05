Davante Adams's Injury Status for Rams–Panthers Wild-Card Game Revealed
Davante Adams hasn’t played since Week 15 when he aggravated his left hamstring injury. He was projected to return the following week against the Seahawks, but wasn’t ready to come back that fast. Then, in Week 18, the Rams left open the possibility of him competing in one final regular season game before the playoffs, but he ended up being inactive again.
With the wild-card matchup between the Rams and the Panthers set for Saturday afternoon, will the receiver finally be ready to return to the field? ESPN’s Sarah Barshop reported Monday that Los Angeles fully anticipates getting Adams back on Saturday.
Rams coach Sean McVay explained that the team decided to be cautious with Adams’s return, especially with the playoff run on the line. Apparently the team’s decision “pissed him off pretty good because of the competitor that he is,” McVay said.
Through 14 games played this season, Adams has caught 60 passes for 789 yards and a team-high 14 touchdowns. It’ll be great for the Rams to gain their second-best receiver (after Puka Nacua) just in time for the postseason.