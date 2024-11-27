Deebo Samuel Addresses Narrative Kyle Shanahan Is On Hot Seat Amid 49ers' Struggles
The San Francisco 49ers have lost back to back games and are losers in three of their last five, falling to 5-6 on the season. With their playoff chances dwindling by the week, there has been some discussion as to whether head coach Kyle Shanahan's seat is getting hotter.
Star wide receiver Deebo Samuel addressed those rumblings on Tuesday. Speaking on the Cleats and Convos With Deebo Samuel podcast, Samuel came to his coach's defense by pointing to Shanahan's history of success in San Francisco.
"You can't show me a losing season that he's had since I've been here," said Samuel when asked if he thinks Shanahan is on the hot seat.
"First year, Super Bowl. Second year, I mean COVID hit. Year after that, NFC Championship. Year after that, NFC Championship again. Last year, Super Bowl. So it's like, why are you saying he's in the hot seat? At the end of the day, we're 5-6 right now, but we've got like six, seven games ahead."
While Shanahan has had a history of making deep playoff runs throughout his time with the 49ers, he's failed to get over the hurdle and win the big prize. The Niners were expected to be contenders again in 2024, but injuries have derailed much of their season culminating in the 5-6 record. Things could get worse still with a difficult matchup against the Buffalo Bills looming in Week 13.
Still, Samuel made clear that he doesn't feel Shanahan should be on the hot seat, offering praise for his head coach and expressing confidence that the team can turn things around.