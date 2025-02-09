Five Potential Deebo Samuel Landing Spots After 49ers Star's Trade Request
Deebo Samuel would like to move on to greener pastures.
Samuel issued a statement Sunday via ESPN's Adam Schefter confirming that he asked the San Francisco 49ers to trade him this offseason during his exit meeting after the 2024 campaign.
The price for NFL teams to acquire Samuel in a trade shouldn't be too expensive. Samuel will enter the 2025 season on the last year of his contract before hitting free agency in '26, and he's coming off a down year with the 49ers. In 15 games, the 29-year-old caught a career-low 51 receptions for 670 yards and three touchdowns. He also registered a mere 3.2 yards per carry on 42 attempts—a far cry below his 5.7 career average.
Samuel, however, still is a productive dual-threat receiver who can line up both outside and in the backfield. Although his stock dipped with San Francisco last year, he could still provide a big lift to an offense in need of another weapon.
So, where could Samuel end up next season? Let's take a look:
Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert needs help.
Los Angeles landed a star in the 2024 NFL draft in receiver Ladd McConkey, who racked up 1,149 receiving yards in his debut season, but former first-round pick Quinton Johnston hasn't proven to be a reliable option in the passing game. Plus, Jim Harbaugh is renowned as a coach obsessed with the running game, which could open up plenty of opportunities for Samuel to line up and contribute from the backfield.
New England Patriots
The Patriots appear to have found their franchise quarterback in Drake Maye, the No. 3 pick in the 2024 draft. And now, they enter the offseason on a mission to surround Maye with improved talent in the offensive huddle.
There isn't much to see in terms of talent at wide receiver in New England, which hasn't produced a 1,000-yard receiver since Julian Edelman in 2019. Tight end Hunter Henry led the Patriots in receiving last season with 674 yards, and Demario Douglas—the team's top-performing wideout—doesn't exactly fit the description of a No. 1 receiver. Ja'Lynn Polk, a second-round pick in 2024, struggled with drops as a rookie.
If the Patriots trade for Samuel and use the No. 4 pick to select a playmaker—say, Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter or Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan—their offense will look drastically improved heading into 2025. And that's not even including their big plans for the upcoming free agency, where they enter with the most salary cap space in the NFL.
Las Vegas Raiders
Just like New England, Las Vegas has plenty of cap space to work with this offseason—estimated around $92 million [via Spotrac], good for the second-most in the NFL. The Raiders are expected to address the quarterback position in free agency or the draft, and if they do, they'll need to support him with another option in the passing game not named Jakobi Meyers or Brock Bowers.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Third-year receiver George Pickens is by far the most talented player on the Steelers' offense. But there are plenty of question marks around his future in Pittsburgh as he enters 2025 on the last year of his rookie contract.
No matter if the Steelers decide to trade Pickens this offseason or bring him back for the short- or long-term, Samuel could step in as a playmaker for an offense that finished 27th in passing last season.
The Steelers were reportedly interested in acquiring 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk before he signed a contract extension with San Francisco in August. Could they pursue a deal for a different wideout in the Bay this offseason?
Denver Broncos
The Broncos exceeded all expectations in 2024, riding rookie quarterback Bo Nix to a 10–7 record and the franchise's first playoff appearance since the 2015 season.
Nix and the Broncos' offense accomplished all that despite a struggling rushing attack—led by Javonte Williams's mere 513 yards—and no receiver aside from Courtland Sutton racking up more than 503 yards.
Samuel hasn't looked like a No. 1 receiver since his All-Pro campaign in 2021. But he wouldn't need to be a top option in Denver, where coach Sean Payton and the Broncos look to take a step forward in 2025.