Deion Sanders Posts Inspirational Message to Son Shedeur After NFL Debut
This football season will mark the first time in several years that Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders has not been coached by his dad, Deion.
Shedeur played college football at Jackson State for his dad, then followed his father to Boulder to join Colorado.
This year, Shedeur's first as a pro with Cleveland, will certainly feel different without his dad on the sidelines. Look no further than Shedeur's pregame walk up the sideline before Cleveland's first preseason game, which he used to take with his dad alongside him as part of the duo's pregame ritual.
Social media took note of Shedeur taking the walk by himself, and Deion did too. Deion posted a picture of his son making the pregame walk, with the caption, "We might be separate, but we're still together." He added a touching video message for his son in the second slide of the post.
There is nothing quite like the bond between father and son. You can bet that even though the duo won't be sharing the same sideline this season, there will be plenty of eyes on Shedeur's games with the Browns from Deion on Sundays.