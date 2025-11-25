Deion Sanders ‘Thankful’ for Raiders Owner's Generosity After Shedeur’s First Start
During his weekly presser as Colorado coach, Deion Sanders took the time to thank Raiders owner Mark Davis for his generous gesture in the lead-up to his son Shedeur’s first career NFL start as a member of the Browns. Sanders was able to sit in the Raiders owner’s luxury box to watch his son, a gesture that was not lost on the Pro Football Hall of Famer.
“I’m thankful for just being allowed to sit up in a box with the opposing [team's owner],” Sanders said. “The owner of the opposing team to allow the dad of the quarterback on the opposing team to sit in his box. Like, how many times did that happen. Like, that is unbelievable, man.”
Sanders earlier took to Facebook and thanked Davis for his “heart & hospitality.”
Shedeur Sanders’s first NFL start was also a first for Deion Sanders
In addition to coaching Shedeur during his first two seasons with the Buffaloes, the elder Sanders has coached his son in some capacity since at least his high school days at Trinity Christian High School, where he served as Shedeur’s offensive coordinator.
So this past Sunday was both a career milestone for Shedeur and a first for Deion.
“... That's the first time I’ve ever watched him play without me on the sideline,” Sanders said. “I’ve never seen him play without me coaching him. So that was strange but it was good and it was healthy because I was just in straight dad mode. I went into coach mode [before] and I loved that I was able to see him gain the first victory.”
Was the elder Sanders nervous?
“No, no no. No, no, no. Thank you, Lord. You know where I was going with that,” Sanders said with a laugh, seemingly indicating he wanted to provide a more emphatic answer to the question.
How did Shedeur Sanders fare in his first NFL start?
Sanders impressed in his first start, completing 11-of-20 passes for 209 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Browns’ 24–10 win over Las Vegas in Week 12. Sanders, the 42nd quarterback to start for the Browns since 1999, also became the first Cleveland starting QB to win in his first start with the organization since Eric Zeier in 1995.
Sanders did enough to impress Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, who named him the team’s starter for the Browns’ Week 13 game against the 49ers.