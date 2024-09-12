Deommodore Lenoir Throws Not-So-Subtle Shade at Sam Darnold Before 49ers-Vikings
Sam Darnold had a great debut for the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season, but that doesn't mean a former teammate isn't going to send some shade in his direction.
Darnold and the Vikings will host his former team, the San Francisco 49ers, in Week 2. On Thursday, Niners cornerback Deommodore Lenoir was asked about facing Darnold after being teammates last season. Let's just say Lenoir wasn't above skewering his ex-teammate.
"I think I win that for sure. I believe I win. Because me and Sam, we have this connection," Lenoir said. "This connection where he like to throw the ball to me. So this week I'm coming, he know it."
That's some solid former teammate shade.
Lenoir did praise Darnold just after those comments though. He said, "I know he's a talented player. He's gonna come ready to work. I know how he prepares. You know, he gave us great looks, you know, when he played here with us. You know, just taking over scout team, he was throwing dimes, so I know it's going to have to be tight, sticky coverage."
Against the New York Giants in Week 1, Darnold completed 19-of-24 passes for 208 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. He looked in command of the offense and completed his first 12 pass attempts in a 28–6 win.
We'll see which version of Darnold shows up on Sunday. The one who throws dimes to his receivers, or the one who has a connection with Lenoir.