Derick Hall Threw Jared Goff Down With a One-Handed Sack vs. Lions
The Detroit Lions played their best half of football of the 2024 NFL season during their Week 4 Monday Night Football matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. The Lions scored touchdowns on three out of five first-half possessions and took a 21-7 lead into halftime.
Despite that, the Seahawks provided some of the most impressive highlights of the game up to that point. From Kenneth Walker's acrobatics to DK Metcalf's various highlight reel catches to Derick Hall throwing Jared Goff down like a rag doll, the Seahawks won the coolness competition.
Just take a look at what Hall did to Goff late in the second quarter.
Lions fans did not like this play because Hall grabbed Goff in between the shoulder pads, but since the quarterback was in the pocket, it was as legal as it was cool. Hall was being blocked and reached out and grabbed Goff and just threw him down with one hand.