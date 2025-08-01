Dez Bryant Sends Strong Message to Micah Parsons After Cowboys Star Requests Trade
Micah Parsons has at least one Dallas Cowboys great on his side after news of his bombshell trade request.
Parsons formally requested out of the Cowboys organization on Friday afternoon in a lengthy statement on social media detailing his disgruntlement with how his contract negotiations were going so far. The two-time first-team All-Pro is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is looking to be paid top-of-the-market money, likely at least the $41 million a year that Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt is making.
Following Parsons's trade request, Cowboys legend Dez Bryant shared a powerful video message to the star pass-rusher. Bryant praised Parsons for "standing his ground" amid the stalled extension talks and gave Parsons his full support and backing.
"Hey Micah, what you doing, the message that you're sending, the business that you standing on, it's extremely major, brother," Bryant said in a video post on X (formerly Twitter). "The guys like myself, the guys that came before you, we failed, we failed tremendously on standing our ground. ... I remember being in that situation like you—nervous, scared, don't know which way to go, can't trust my support system... Much respect to you, for real. Do what's best for you.
"Do I want to see you with a star on your helmet? Yes I do. I pray that Jerry and them do what's right, pay you what you deserve, you an incredible talent, you are a superstar. You're worth every penny that you're asking for."
It's quite the impactful message from Bryant, who appears to be firmly in favor of Parsons getting paid, no matter the cost. Bryant as well as arguably every other Cowboys fan just want the same thing: to see Parsons remain a Cowboy for life. We'll see if Jerry Jones and the Cowboys front office want that, too.