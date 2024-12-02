Bills QB Josh Allen breaks unbelievable franchise record with TD vs. 49ers
It’s long been obvious that quarterback Josh Allen would go down as one of, if not the, most decorated player in Buffalo Bills history, and he now holds a rather significant title that only bolsters his case.
The veteran field general scored the 245th total touchdown of his career in Buffalo’s Week 13 clash with the San Francisco 49ers, a seven-yard pass to veteran wideout Mack Hollins to extend the team’s lead to 21-3 just before halftime. The score allowed Allen to take sole possession of the top spot on the list of the Bills’ all-time touchdown leaders; the 28-year-old entered Sunday’s bout tied with Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly for first place on the list, each boasting 244 total career touchdowns.
Allen became level with Kelly during his team’s Week 11 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, notching his 244th career score with a heroic 26-yard touchdown run to seal the game late. His 245th career touchdown comes in what is just his 106th career regular season game (good for an average of 2.3 per contest); Kelly recorded his 244 total scores throughout 160 career games.
The field general has taken individual possession of the top spot on the 65-year-old list in just his seventh professional season, and he’ll now have the opportunity to widen his lead throughout the rest of his career. Though anything can happen, it’s difficult to imagine any Buffalo player challenging him for the title of the franchise’s all-time leading touchdown scorer anytime soon.
