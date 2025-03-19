DK Metcalf Threw Down Some Nice Dunks in a Casual Pickup Game
New Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf is 6'4" and can jump really high so dunking is not really much of a challenge for him. Still, some people online have seen recent footage of him, in what looks like a fairly friendly pickup basketball game, throwing down some nice slams and are convinced that Metcalf could also play in the NBA.
The internet is, as always, a magical place.
Yes, Metcalf is one of the best athletes playing any of the four professional sports. He has the size and strength to match physicality with anyone in the NBA. Given a completely unimpeded path to the basket, he can clearly convert high-percentage shots. To go a step further, he probably has a greater ability to go out there and run around for five minutes without looking out of place.
We also know that he could really excel if opposing defenses played like a bunch of randoms in the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, where Metcalf was a problem—scoring 23 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
So yes, under a certain set of circumstances, Metcalf could play in the NBA. He could draw upon the skill set that allowed him to score 11.5 points and corral 6.3 rebound per contest in high school and just see what happens.
Anything is possible.