Dolphins GM Had Blunt Quote About Jalen Ramsey's Future With the Team
The Miami Dolphins are expected to "explore trade options" for veteran cornerback Jalen Ramsey this offseason, and the latest comment from general manager Chris Grier suggests the team is not looking to bring the 30-year-old back for the 2025 NFL season.
Addressing reporters Tuesday, Grier had a not-so-ringing endorsement of Ramsey when speaking about his future with the organization. While he didn't go as far as to declare outright that the cornerback would be traded, his comments didn't sound like someone who's hoping to have Ramsey around too much longer.
"If he's here, we'll deal with it," Grier said of Ramsey, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.
Grier noted that he's been holding discussions with other teams in regard to potentially trading Ramsey, though no deal has come to fruition of yet.
Ramsey has been with the Dolphins since 2023. He's featured in 27 games for the team and has recorded five interceptions, 82 tackles, 16 pass defensed and six tackles for loss. The 2024 season was the first time he missed the Pro Bowl since his rookie campaign in 2016.
A three-time All-Pro, Ramsey has long been one of the game's best defensive backs, but it seems his time in Miami could be approaching its end based on Grier's comments Tuesday.