Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel Shares Details on Tyreek Hill’s Wrist Surgery, Recovery Timeline
Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was seen wearing a cast on his left hand in a recent video that he shared on social media that also showed off his new haircut.
On Tuesday, Miami head coach Mike McDaniel provided some details on Hill's injury and what it will mean for his preparation heading into the 2025 season.
According to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, McDaniel said Hill recently had surgery on his left wrist to repair some ligament damage. He won't be catching any footballs until the summer and will work only on his conditioning during that time.
Hill had a bit of a down season in 2024, catching just 81 passes for 959 yards with six touchdowns. The Dolphins finished the year 8–9 and missed the postseason.
