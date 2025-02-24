Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Looks a Lot Different With New Offseason Hairdo
Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill has had quite an offseason so far, which actually started with him quitting on his team in the final game of the season. He has since apologized to his guys and has insisted that he wants to remain with the franchise going forward.
While his future with the team could still be in flux, the 30-year-old receiver who had 81 catches for 959 yards and six touchdowns this past season, showed off a new look on social media as he joined Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in cutting off a bunch of his hair.
Here's Hill looking a lot different:
Dolphins fans are hoping if he does return to the team in 2025 he'll go back to lighting up defenses the way he has for most of his career after what was somewhat of a disappointing season for him in 2024.