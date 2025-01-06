Dolphins Owner Issues Statement on Future of Mike McDaniel, GM After Missing Playoffs
After the Miami Dolphins lost to the New York Jets 32-20 on Sunday afternoon and were officially eliminated from playoff contention, owner Stephen Ross issued a statement on the state of the team.
In doing so, he confirmed that both head coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier will continue to lead the franchise in 2025.
"I want to thank the players and coaches for their hard work throughout the 2024 season, as well as the fans for their support," said Ross in the statement. "As the owner of this team, I am ultimately accountable for our successes and failures. We fell short of our expectations this season, and I understand and share in the frustration in our performance on the field."
"As we now look towards 2025, our football operation will continue to be led by Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel with my full support," he continued. "Their positive working relationship is an asset to the Dolphins, and I believe in the value of stability. However, continuity in leadership is not to be confused with an acceptance that status quo is good enough. We will take a hard look at where we have fallen short and make the necessary changes to deliver our ultimate goal of building and sustaining a winning team that competes for championships."
Grier has been Miami's general manager since 2016 and was a part of the brass that hired McDaniel in 2022.
Miami's loss to New York pushed them to 8-9 on the season and eliminated them from playoff contention for the first time under McDaniel. They move onto 2025 with plenty more questions than answers as a franchise, including Tyreek Hill expressing on Sunday that he may not want to return to the team next season.