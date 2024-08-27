Dolphins Place Odell Beckham Jr. on PUP List to Start 2024 Season
The Miami Dolphins will place wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on the physically unable to perform list to start the 2024 season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
Beckham will miss at least the first four games of the Dolphins' 2024 season, which include matchups vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Buffalo Bills, the Seattle Seahawks and the Tennessee Titans. If the timeline goes to plan, then Beckham will return for the game vs. the New England Patriots on Sunday, Oct. 6.
This decision comes after the Dolphins put Beckham on the PUP list to begin training camp in July, too. At the time, it was reported that the Dolphins wanted to "ease him back into football" as he was "working through minor things" but no major injuries.
Rapoport added on Tuesday that the Dolphins planned for this to happen when they signed him back in May because of a procedure he had in the offseason. The reason for the procedure is unknown.
Although Beckham missed the entirety of the 2022 season with a torn ACL, he played in 14 regular season games for the Baltimore Ravens last season, catching 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns.