Ranking the Three Most Likely Tyreek Hill Landing Spots After Dolphins Release

The Dolphins made a move that some may have already seen coming on Monday afternoon, releasing wide receiver Tyreek Hill after four seasons with the club.

Hill suffered a gruesome knee dislocation this past September that resulted in multiple ligament tears and near-immediate surgery that ended his 2025 season. According to his agent Drew Rosenhaus, the 31-year-old has a "realistic goal" of playing at the start of 2026. Hill is a five-time First-team All-Pro who led the NFL in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns as recently as 2023.

On the topic, now that he's set to hit unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career, here are three potential landing spots for Tyreek Hill in 2026—ranked.

3. San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers could use some wide receiver help. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

While the 49ers have weapons in just about every level of their offense (see: TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey), they could use an upgrade at wide receiver heading into 2026. After signing Brandon Aiyuk to a four-year, $120 million deal a few summers ago, the receiver tore his ACL and has gone AWOL, with his release from the team all but inevitable this offseason.

While former first-round pick Ricky Pearsall has been serviceable, San Francisco remains thin at wide receiver and could benefit from a true, coverage-dictating No. 1 target to elevate Brock Purdy and the offense to the next level.

2. Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen has been looking for a WR1 since the team traded Stefon Diggs. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Allen has been longing for a No. 1 wide receiver since the Bills decided to trade Stefon Diggs to the Texans several years ago, and unfortunately, the likes of Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir aren't cutting it.

It would make sense for Buffalo to more into their offensive weaponry this offseason after transitioning from Sean McDermott to Joe Brady as head coach, and while Hill may no longer be the dynamic playmaker he once was, his speed is undeniable—and could help Allen and his rocket arm fully unlock a dynamic offense for the Bills.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Tyreek Hill began his career with the Kansas City Chiefs. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Isn’t it obvious?

Hill began his career with the Chiefs back in 2016 and went on to tally four 1,000-plus-yard seasons with the club while earning six Pro Bowl nods and helping them win Super Bowl LIV over the 49ers in ‘19. He was ultimately traded to Miami in 2022 and continued to shine, but now, the door may be open for a return home.

Kansas City has struggled to replace Hill's previous production to relatively no avail—despite two more Super Bowl titles, they’ve yet to find an elite pass-catcher outside of Travis Kelce—making the Chiefs a natural landing spot as they look to maximize the remainder of Patrick Mahomes’s prime.

Just picture a mid-October clash at Arrowhead, both players returning from injury, and Hill back where it all started. A true chef’s kiss moment for the NFL.

