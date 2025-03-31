Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Sparks Trade Rumors Again With Three Cryptic Tweets
With a series of enigmatic posts onto his account on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday evening, five-time All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill has again sparked trade speculation.
First, one account on X asked Dolphins fans if they'd be open to trading Hill. Hill quote-tweeted the post with a smiling emoji. Then, Jason Fitzgerald, founder of the salary cap website Overthecap.com, floated Hill as the biggest name who could be moved on the night of the 2025 NFL draft, which is just under a month away. Hill quote-tweeted that post with a peace emoji.
He then sent another peace emoji.
What does it all mean? It's hard to say. Hill, who has just under one million followers on X and is an avid gamer who frequently streams and interacts with fans while gaming, could be trolling. It could be nothing. Or, judging by how the end of the season played out for both star receiver and the Dolphins, it could be something.
Speaking to reporters after the Dolphins' final game of the 2024 season, a 32-30 defeat to the New York Jets in which Hill seemed to quit on the team, Hill spoke as if his tenure in Miami was through.
"This is the first time I haven't been in the playoffs, man, so I mean, for me, I just gotta do what's best for me and my family, dog," Hill said at the time. "If that's here, if that's wherever the case may be."
"I'm finna open that door for myself, dog. I’m opening the door. I’m out, bro. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day I got to do what’s best for my career. I’m too much of a competitor to be just out there."
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, after publicly criticizing Hill in the immediate aftermath of the game, told reporters in an end-of-year news conference that he and the star wideout spoke for an hour and "cleared the air" after a "rough and tumultuous situation."
Dolphins general manager Chris Grier, after also meeting with Hill, said that the eight-time Pro Bowl selection never formally requested a trade. Days later, Hill's agent Drew Rosenhaus downplayed his client's "emotional" postgame comments.
Later in January, Hill himself, while gaming on a livestream, said that his "I'm out" comments were meant as a "wake-up call" to the Dolphins front office. Things seemed to be moving in the right direction.
But Hill didn't exactly dismiss any talk of a trade when it was brought up in the series of tweets he interacted with.