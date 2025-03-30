Dolphins Sunday Mailbag: Salary Cap, Draft, Free Agency, and More
Third and final part of a league meetings weekend Miami Dolphins on SI mailbag:
From Luigi V:
Comments on Grier setting up McD to fail, blame him, tank the season and sell Ross another rebuild with him.
Come on, Luigi, is that a serious question? No. Chris Grier has built a lot of equity with Stephen Ross, but he’s not coming back if the Dolphins flop in 2025.
From JM_FL2NY:
What is your best guess why Grier just cleared out some cap space above and beyond what is necessary to sign our 2025 draft class?
And you can add not guaranteeing any more salary for 2026. My guess is a combination of Stephen Ross not wanting another spending spree and also setting the stage for a rest if things go south next season.
From Remora Wealth:
Given that Grier didn't extend many of our high-priced players (Tua, Hill, Ramsey), are they in a position to cut ties next year with minimum cap impacts?
The answer here, based on the figures at overthecap.com, is no, yes and yes. Tua has a cap number of $56.4 million for 2026 at is stands now and it would go to $62.4 million even if he were a post-June 1 cut next offseason. So no minimum cap impact here. The Dolphins can save $36.3 million by cutting Hill (with still a $15.6 million cap hit left behind) and Ramsey could save $18 million against the cap with a post-June 1 release.
From Geoff Davis:
Are there any moves we could realistically make to create even an average to above average offensive line?
Hey Geoff, as things stand right now, logic says four starters are pretty set with Patrick Paul at left tackle (unless Terron Armstead returns), Aaron Brewer, James Daniels and Austin Jackson. The one big name at guard still available as a free agent is Brandon Scherff, but he’s 34 and maybe not the player he once was. Then there’s always the draft, but that entails finding a rookie who can come in and immediately provide an upgrade. And then maybe the improvement has to come from individual progress along with staying healthy.
From Jef Smith:
If Grier goes CB and OL in the first and second rounds, respectively, would it be feasible to move one of the current, young CBs to safety rather than a drafting a later-round safety?
Hey Jef, I get the thinking, but the one reason you need a cornerback is that none of the young players can be counted on safely enough to take care of that need. So why would we think any of them could become a safe option as a starting safety, more so than either newcomer Ashtyn Davis, Patrick McMorris or Elijah Campbell, for example. It’s a long way of saying, not really.
From Harry:
Always want BPA but the 1st 4 picks need to be in no order...OG,DT,CB???? Maybe double down on DT??
Hey Harry, sorry, but I’ll have to disagree with your ranking, which actually matches with the betting odds (well, OL). For me, as the roster stands right now, I think it’s DT and CB clearly at 1-2 and I’m OK with either being first, then we can do the same with guard and safety at 3 and 4. And, yes, the Dolphins absolutely could double down with DTs.
From Roger Dodger:
Will any South Florida sportswriter ever have the guts to ask Ross why his financial success off the football field never translates to on-field success? In other words, you've made billions from the franchise, yet it hasn't won a single playoff game.
Hey Roger, appreciate the question, but I think you need to get over this fixation you have of the South Florida media being afraid to ask the tough questions. Like, jeez. Every key question gets asked eventually, even if it’s not in the tough-guy manner you seem to prefer. Specific to Ross, he hasn’t spoken to Dolphins reporters in something like 4-5 years (a quick interview on the team broadcast of a preseason game doesn’t count), so there’s that little hurdle to climb.
From David G-Meh:
Should the Dolphins draft a QB or O&D line after the 1st round of the draft? Will Chris Grier finally address the O & D lines without pitching a shutout?
Hey David, the Dolphins are in such a weird place at QB because of their financial commitment to Tua that I would say you better have a massively strong conviction on a QB to take on before the late rounds (like they should have done with Joe Milton last year). Yes, Chris Grier will address the O-line and D-line. As for the result of those picks, we’ll have to wait and find out.
From Panthera:
If you were picking for the Dolphins this year, and only had the #13 pick, who would you select?
I would take Travis Hunter, but there’s as much chance of him being there at 13 as I do of dunking on a regulation-size hoop (even in my younger days, I never could come close). The one problem with that question is me having to be realistic. So I’ll go with players who logically could be there at 13, and for me the ideal pick for the Dolphins would be one of two Michigan players, CB Will Johnson or DT Kenneth Grant.
From Summers78:
Are the Dolphins going to when a playoff game before I die??? I’m going to be generous and say I live the average normal life span… they’ve got 30 years…
Man, it’s depressing that this question is even being asked, even if it’s in jest (it is in jest, right?). Yes, the law of averages will catch up with the Dolphins at some point and they will win a playoff game. Who knows, maybe the like it so much, they win two or three in the same season.
From Jorge Boyd:
Hi Alain are there any guards or DT in the draft that are worth taking with the 13th pick?
Hey Jorge, yes, there are DTs worth taking with the 13th pick, and the two who stand out are Michigan teammates Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant, though not everybody is sold on Grant being worthy of that high a pick. There are some scouts who also like Walter Nolen from Mississippi a lot. As for guards, I’ll start by saying there are very rarely any pure guards worthy of a number 13 pick. It has to be somebody like a Quinton Nelson or Zack Martin, and even then you could question the positional value. Where you could go is with a college tackle that you use at guard for a season or two before moving him back to his natural spot, like the Dolphins did with Laremy Tunsil after drafting him at, coincidentally, number 13 in 2016. This year, that kind of prospect could be Armand Membou from Missouri, Kelvin Banks Jr. from Texas or Will Campbell from Michigan.