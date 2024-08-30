McDaniel Gets New Deal
Mike McDaniel has done some good things since becoming Miami Dolphins head coach, and now he's been rewarded for his efforts.
The Dolphins have signed McDaniel to a contract extension through the 2028 season, according to ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington.
In his two seasons as head coach, McDaniel guided the Dolphins to the playoffs each time. The back-to-back appearances were Miami's first since it appeared five times in a row from 1997 through 2001.
The Dolphins' offense has thrived with McDaniel serving as the play-caller. They finished sixth in total yards in 2022 and first last season, when they also were second in points scored.
It was also under McDaniel's guidance and tutelage that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa emerged as a quarterback. After two forgettable seasons under then-head coach Brian Flores, Tagovailoa led the NFL in passer rating in 2022, then led the NFL in passing yards and earned his first Pro Bowl invitation in 2023.
If he finished out the terms of his new contract extension, McDaniel would become the second-longest-running Dolphins head coach behind only the legendary Don Shula. Dave Wannstedt currently has the second-longest stint at four-plus seasons.
The extension completes the Dolphins' commitment to what they started in 2022 after McDaniel arrived. His deal comes after the Dolphins also gave new (and significant) deals to Tagovailoa and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.