2025 Combine Primer: Dolphins in Indy to Scout Talent
Miami Dolphins executives, coaches and scouts will be in Indianapolis this week for the scouting combine, where they will be talking to, watching and learning all about the top prospects for the 2025 NFL draft.
The Dolphins and the other teams in attendance will begin interviewing prospects Monday evening to kick off a full week that also will include on-field workouts and media sessions involving coaches and general managers.
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is scheduled to address the media at a podium at the Indianapolis Convention Center on Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET.
While only a small part of the scouting process, the combine will be particularly important for a team like the Dolphins, who are expected to have 10 selections in the 2025 draft when including anticipated compensatory picks.
THE DOLPHINS' ROUND-BY-ROUND 2025 DRAFT PICKS
Round 1 — 13th overall
Round 2 — 48th overall (16th in round)
Round 3 — Expected compensatory pick (for free agent loss of Robert Hunt)
Round 4 — 14th in round
Round 4 — Expected compensatory pick (for free agent loss of Christian Wilkins)
Round 5 — 13th in round
Round 5 — 17th in round (from Denver)
Round 6 — None
Round 7 — 8th in round (from Chicago)
Round 7 — 15th in round
Round 7 — Expected compensatory pick (for free agent loss of DeShon Elliott)
Note: The exact overall position of picks beyond the fourth will be determined once the compensatory picks are awarded sometime in mid-March
DOLPHINS TRADES INVOLVING 2025 DRAFT PICKS
-- The Dolphins traded the 79th overall pick in the third round to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round selection that was used on RB Jaylen Wright.
-- The Dolphins acquired a fifth-round pick from the Denver Broncos as part of the 2022 trade involving OLB Bradley Chubb.
-- The Dolphins traded their sixth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in the 2023 trade for WR Chase Claypool that also involved Miami getting Chicago's seventh-round pick.
DOLPHINS FIRST-ROUND PICKS THE LAST 10 YEARS
2024 — OLB Chop Robinson, Penn State (22nd overall)
2023 — None
2022 — None
2021 — WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama (6th overall); OLB Jaelan Phillips, Miami (18th overall)
2020 — QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (5th overall); T Austin Jackson, USC (5th overall); CB Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn (30th overall)
2019 — DT Christian Wilkins, Clemson (13th overall)
2018 — DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama (11th overall)
2017 — DE Charles Harris, Missouri (22nd overall)
2016 — T Laremy Tunsil, Mississippi (13th overall)
2015 — WR DeVante Parker, Louisville (14th overall)
2025 COMBINE TELEVISION COVERAGE
Following is NFL Network's day-by-day combine coverage schedule:
Thursday, February 27
3:00 PM ET – 2025 NFL Scouting Combine Defensive Linemen & Linebackers – LIVE
Friday, February 28
3:00 PM ET – 2025 NFL Scouting Combine – Defensive Backs & Tight Ends - LIVE
Saturday, March 1
1:00 PM ET – 2023 NFL Scouting Combine – Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers & Running Backs – LIVE
Sunday, March 2
1:00 PM ET – 2025 NFL Scouting Combine – Offensive Linemen – LIVE
2025 COMBINE DAILY PLAYER SCHEDULE
Specialists, Defensive Line & Linebackers
Sunday - Early player arrivals
Monday - Registration, pre-exam, orientation, team interviews
Tuesday - General medical exam, pre-ordered studies, team interviews
Wednesday - Ortho exam, media interviews, kicking workout, NFLPA meeting, team interviews
Thursday - Measurements, on-field workout
Friday - Bench press, broadcast interviews, depart Indianapolis
Defensive Backs, Tight Ends
Monday - Early player arrivals
Tuesday - Registration, pre-exam, orientation, team interviews
Wednesday - General medical exam, pre-ordered studies, team interviews
Thursday - Ortho exam, media interviews, NFLPA meeting, team interviews
Friday - Measurements, kicking out, on-field workout
Saturday - Bench press, broadcast interviews, depart Indianapolis
Quarterbacks, Running Backs, Wide Receivers
Tuesday - Registration, orientation, team interviews
Wednesday - Pre-exam, NFLPA meeting, team interviews
Thursday - General medical exam, pre-ordered studies, broadcast interviews
Friday - Ortho exams, media interviews, team interviews
Saturday - Measurements, on-field workout
Sunday - Bench press, depart Indianapolis
Offensive Linemen
Wednesday - Registration, orientation, team interviews
Thursday - Pre-exam, NFLPA meeting, team interviews
Friday - General medical exam, pre-ordered studies, broadcast interviews
Saturday - Ortho exams, media interviews, team interviews
Sunday - Measurements, on-field workout
Monday - Bench press, depart Indianapolis