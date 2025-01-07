2025 Opponent List Now Official
One of the rituals after the end of the regular season is the announcement of the folllowing year's team-by-team opponents, so the teams that will be part on the Miami Dolphins' 2025 schedule is now official.
Opponents are determined by a formula based on a rotation system, along with the previous season's standings.
The Dolphins next season will be matched up with every team from both the AFC North and the NFC South, along with the same-place finishers (second place) in the AFC South and AFC West, along with the NFC East for the so-called 17th game.
The final opponent to be determined was revealed in Week 17, and that team became the Washington Commanders.
This came as a result of the Philadelphia Eagles clinching the NFC East title with their rout of the Dallas Cowboys, which ensured that Washington would finish second in the division, the same spot as the Dolphins will finish in the AFC East, with the two divisions matched up next season for the so-called 17th game.
The game against Washington will be a home game for Miami.
The Dolphins discovered another 2025 opponent that weekend when the Los Angeles Chargers defeated the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos lost in overtime against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, making the Chargers the final AFC opponent.
Those results clinched second place in the AFC West for Jim Harbaugh's team and that will send them to Miami to face the Dolphins, who already had been locked into second place in the AFC East this season.
This sets up a fourth career meeting between fellow 2020 draft quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert following games in the 2020, 2022 and 2023 seasons. The Dolphins are 2-1 in those games, the victories coming in 2020 and 2023.
When the Houston Texans defeated the Dolphins in Week 15 to clinch the AFC South, it also ensured the Indianapolis Colts would be another 2025 Miami opponent based on their second-place finish.
2025 Dolphins Home Opponents
Buffalo (last meeting, 2024 at Buffalo ... Bills 30, Dolphins 27)
New England (last meeting, 2024 at Miami ... Dolphins 34, Patriots 15)
N.Y. Jets (last meeting, 2024 at Miami ... Dolphins 32, Jets 26, OT)
Baltimore (last meeting, 2023 at Baltimore ... Ravens 56, Dolphins 19)
Cincinnati (last meeting, 2022 at Cincinnati ... Bengals 27, Dolphins 15)
New Orleans (last meeting, 2021 at New Orleans ... Dolphins 20, Saints 3)
Tampa Bay (last meeting, 2021 at Tampa Bay ... Buccaneers 45, Dolphins 17)
L.A. Chargers (last meeting, 2023 at Los Angeles ... Dolphins 36, Chargers 34)
Washington (last meeting, 2023 at Washington ... Dolphins 45, Commanders 15)
2025 Away Opponents
Buffalo
New England
N.Y. Jets
Cleveland (last meeting, 2024 at Cleveland ... Dolphins 20, Browns 3)
Pittsburgh (last meeting, 2022 at Miami ... Dolphins 16, Steelers 10)
Atlanta (last meeting, 2021 at Miami ... Falcons 30, Dolphins 28)
Carolina (last meeting, 2023 at Miami ... Dolphins 42, Panthers 21
Indianapolis (last meeting, 2024 at Indianapolis ... Colts 16, Dolphins 10)
Let's also remind everyone that the Dolphins will be playing an international game next season, most likely in Spain or Brazil.