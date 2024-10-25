Dolphins Headed Overseas in 2025
The Miami Dolphins will be headed back overseas in the 2025 regular season.
Given the team's international rights markets and AFC teams getting nine home games in 2025, this was somewhat expected all along, but it became practically official Friday when Dolphins season ticket members were notified that the NFL has informed the team will play an international game next season.
It figures that an official announcement from the league will come sooner rather than later, though final details regarding location and opponent might take a while.
A good guess here would be the Dolphins will play in Spain, with Brazil also a possibility.
In an interview with CNBC in September, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he was envisioning seven international games for 2025, including games in England naturally, a likely return to Brazil (where the NFL had its first game this season), a first-ever game in Spain, and possible games in Germany and Mexico.
The Dolphins are the only team in the NFL granted marketing rights in Spain and they're one of only two, along with the New England Patriots, with the rights for Brazil.
As for the potential opponent for the international game opponent, we already knew seven of the Dolphins' nine home opponents for 2025: the AFC East rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The other two teams will be the ones from the AFC West and NFC East that finish in the same spot in their division. Based on the current standings, with the Dolphins in second place in the AFC East despite their disappointing 2-4 record, that would be the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles.
DOLPHINS INTERNATIONAL HISTORY
The Dolphins, of course, are no strangers to overseas games, having played six of those already.
The last one was the 2023 game in Germany against the Kansas City Chiefs, when the Dolphins lost 21-14 as the road team.
The Dolphins also have played five games in England, starting with the first-ever regular season international game in 2007, a 17-7 loss against the New York Giants.
The Dolphins also defeated the Oakland Raiders (38-14) in London in 2014, lost against the New York Jets (27-14) in London in 2015, lost against the New Orleans Saints (20-0) in 2017 and lost against the Jacksonville Jaguars (23-20) in 2021.
Additionally, the Dolphins defeated the Buffalo Bills, 16-3, in Toronto, Canada, during the 2008 regular season.