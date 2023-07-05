The 75 Best Dolphins Games of the 2000s: Nos. 46-50

The 2022 season was a memorable one for the Miami Dolphins not only because it produced the franchise's first playoff appearance in six years but did so with style.

The proof comes in our ranking of the top 75 Dolphins games of the 2000s, which featured more from 2022 than any other season.

We ended up with seven games from last season in our countdown, two more than 2002, 2013, 2014 and 2016.

Of course, this is all subjective and every Dolphins fan might have a different view of each game. For us, it was about the entertainment value of the game combined with the significance of it, with bonus points awarded for anything unusual that happened like, say, a ridiculous three-lateral finish or a team being called back from the locker room 30 minutes after everybody thought the game was over.

And, yes, the list includes some Dolphins losses purely on the entertainment value and quality of the game.

So here it is, our countdown of the top 75 Dolphins games of the 2000s, continuing with numbers 46-50:

50. 2006 vs. New England — Dolphins 21, Patriots 0

This particular part of the countdown is going to be heavy with games under Nick Saban during his two seasons as Dolphins head coach, and this first one was a defensive masterpiece against Tom Brady. The numbers that stand out are Brady throwing for only 90 yards on 14-of-28 passing, five overall sacks, three fumble recoveries. The Dolphins completed the shutout with strip-sacks on New England's final two possessions, one against Brady and the other against Matt Cassel. This game marked the only time between 2003 and 2021 that a Brady-led team was shut out.

49. 2005 vs. Denver — Dolphins 34, Broncos 10

While things didn't pan out for the Dolphins with their hiring of Saban, there certainly was a lot of excitement and optimism after his first game, the 24-point blowout of the Broncos at home. The Dolphins were in control pretty much the whole way in this game, slamming the door with a 60-yard touchdown pass from Gus Frerotte to Marty Booker on the first play from scrimmage after Denver had cut Miami's lead to 20-10 midway through the fourth quarter. As a finishing touch, Jason Taylor returned a fumble 85 yards for a touchdown after he strip-sacked Jake Plummer on the final play of the game.

48. 2002 vs. Detroit — Dolphins 49, Lions 21

As with Saban's arrival, there were high expectations for Ricky Williams after the Dolphins sent two first-round picks to New Orleans to get him in a trade and his debut didn't disappoint. Williams rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns to lead the rout in what was Miami's 11th consecutive victory in season openers. As a feel-good bonus in this game, running back Robert Edwards scored two second-half touchdowns for the Dolphins in his first NFL game back after he blew out his knee in a beach rookie flag football game at the Pro Bowl.

47. 2001 at Indianapolis — Dolphins 27, Colts 24

In their first matchup after their thrilling playoff game (don't worry it'll be in the countdown later), the Dolphins and Colts played another nail-biter that came down to the end. And, again, as would be the case in 2002 (previous countdown), the Miami defense came through in the end. Down three, Peyton Manning moved the Colts to the Miami 40 and to midfield on their final two drives, but Indy punted on fourth-and-4 from the Dolphins 40 and on the final drive Manning threw an incompletion on fourth-and-21 after two false-start penalties and a Jason Taylor sack had pushed them back to their 37. On offense, the Dolphins got a 56-yard touchdown run from Travis Minor, a 76-yard touchdown pass from Jay Fiedler to Chris Chambers, and the game-winning 29-yard TD pass from Fiedler to Chambers with 7:44 left in the fourth quarter.

46. 2005 at San Diego — Dolphins 23, Chargers 21

While the Dolphins didn't make the playoffs in Saban's first season, they did finish with six consecutive victories for a final 9-7 record and none was more impressive than defeating a San Diego team coming in on a five-game winning streak and with an 8-4 record. Chris Chambers had another big outing as part of his breakout 2005 season with eight catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns and Marty Booker added a 56-yard reception, but it was the defense that came up with the big play. With the Dolphins leading 20-14 and the Chargers with a first-and-10 at their 36 with 2:37 left, Yeremiah Bell sacked Drew Brees and forced a fumble that Kevin Carter recovered.

Earlier in the countdown:

75. 2022 vs. New England — Dolphins 20, Patriots 7

74. 2014 vs. Oakland (London, England) — Dolphins 38, Raiders 14

73. 2018 vs. Oakland — Dolphins 28, Raiders 20

72. 2021 vs. N.Y. Jets — Dolphins 31, Jets 24

71. 2005 vs. Carolina — Dolphins 27, Panthers 24

70. 2022 playoffs at Buffalo — Bills 34, Dolphins 31

69. 2004 at San Francisco — Dolphins 24, 49ers 17

68. 2012 at Arizona — Cardinals 24, Dolphins 21 (OT)

67. 2014 at Denver — Broncos 39, Dolphins 36

66. 2022 at Buffalo — Bills 32, Dolphins 29

65. 2017 vs. New England — Dolphins 27, Patriots 20

64. 2014 vs. San Diego — Dolphins 37, Chargers 0

63. 2009 vs. Indianapolis — Colts 27, Dolphins 23

62. 2016 vs. Cleveland — Dolphins 30, Browns 24 (OT)

61. 2008 at Houston — Texans 29, Dolphins 28

60. 2021 at New England — Dolphins 17, Patriots 16

59. 2015 vs. Houston — Dolphins 44, Texans 26

58. 2016 vs. N.Y. Jets — Dolphins 27, Jets 23

57. 2022 at Detroit — Dolphins 31, Lions 27

56. 2011 at Kansas City — Dolphins 31, Chiefs 3

55. 2011 at Buffalo — Dolphins 30, Bills 23

54. 2022 at Chicago — Dolphins 35, Bears 32

53. 2015 vs. New England — Dolphins 20, Patriots 10

52. 2002 at Indianapolis — Dolphins 21, Colts 13

51. 2010 at Green Bay — Dolphins 23, Packers 20 (OT)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.