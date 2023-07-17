The 75 Best Dolphins Games of the 2000s: Nos. 6-10

The 2022 season was a memorable one for the Miami Dolphins not only because it produced the franchise's first playoff appearance in six years but did so with style.

The proof comes in our ranking of the top 75 Dolphins games of the 2000s, which featured more from 2022 than any other season.

We ended up with seven games from last season in our countdown, two more than 2002, 2013, 2014 and 2016.

Of course, this is all subjective and every Dolphins fan might have a different view of each game. For us, it was about the entertainment value of the game combined with the significance of it, with bonus points awarded for anything unusual that happened like, say, a ridiculous three-lateral finish or a team being called back from the locker room 30 minutes after everybody thought the game was over.

And, yes, the list includes some Dolphins losses purely on the entertainment value and quality of the game.

So here it is, our countdown of the top 75 Dolphins games of the 2000s, continuing with numbers 6-10:

10. 2008 at Kansas City — Dolphins 38, Chiefs 31

As the Dolphins looked to complete their remarkable journey from 1-15 to AFC East champs in one year, their biggest challenge heading into their Week 16 matchup at Arrowhead Stadium wasn't so much the 2-12 Chiefs as it was the frigid weather that awaited them. And the coldest game in Dolphins history — 10 degrees, with a wind chill of minus-12 — became an unexpected shootout. Chad Pennington threw three touchdown passes to his tight ends, two to Anthony Fasano and one to David Martin, to help the Dolphins outlast the Chiefs and future Dolphins QB Tyler Thigpen. The defense did come up with three interceptions, including the game-clincher by new Dolphins secondary coach Renaldo Hill.

9. 2000 at New England — Dolphins 27, Patriots 24

The Dolphins clinched the AFC East title in Dave Wannstedt's first season as head coach when they defeated the Patriots on Christmas Eve, and the bizarre ending added an extra dimension to the game. After the Dolphins tied the score 24-24 with a Lamar Smith touchdown, New England quickly moved to the Miami 38 looking to regain the lead with under 4 minutes left before Zach Thomas picked off Drew Bledsoe. After a 12-yard play, 45-yard drive, Olindo Mare kicked a 49-yard field goal with 9 seconds left and after a Bledsoe incompletion on the next play from scrimmage, the Dolphins began celebrating as the clock showed 0.0. But wait a second, officials conferred and ultimately decided that 3 seconds should be put back on the clock and the team were summoned back from their dressing rooms for one final snap from the Patriots 40. Some 35 minutes after the original end, Michael Bishop took the snap for New England, but his pass fell incomplete and the Dolphins had the win and the AFC East title — again.

8. 2013 vs. Cincinnati — Dolphins 22, Bengals 20 (OT)

This forever will be known as the "Wake-off Game" in honor of Cameron Wake's game-winning sack of Bengals QB Andy Dalton in the end zone. The safety came on a third-and-8 from the Bengals 8-yard line and provided a much more dramatic ending that what looked to be in store a few minutes earlier when Miami had a 2-and-1 at the Bengals 39-yard line poised to move into field goal position. It was two failed runs by Daniel Thomas that led to Miami punting and Brandon Fields' 32-yard put Cincinnati in a hole. The Dolphins needed a 50-yard field goal drive at the end of regulation to avoid blowing a 17-3 lead they had built thanks in part to Brent Grimes' 94-yard interception return for a touchdown.

7. 2008 at New England — Dolphins 38, Patriots 13

The Wildcat game. Need we say more? Off to an 0-2 start in Tony Sparano's first season as head coach, the Dolphins shocked the NFL when they unveiled a formation that had Ronnie Brown taking snaps from the shotgun with Ricky Williams running in motion underneath at the snap. The Patriots defense had no answers, and Brown ended up rushing for four touchdowns and passing for another. On the other side, Joey Porter harassed Matt Cassel — this was the season when Tom Brady went down in the opener — to the tune of four sacks.

6. 2016 at Buffalo — Dolphins 34, Bills 31 (OT)

This was the game that put the Dolphins in the playoffs (thanks to the Sunday results), and it was a thrilling but nerve-racking affair. With Ryan Tannehill nursing a knee injury, Matt Moore made a second consecutive start at quarterback but he was overshadowed by Bills QB Tyrod Taylor, who helped the Buffalo offense amass 589 total yards. Touchdowns of 45 yards by Kenyan Drake and 56 yards by DeVante Parker helped the Dolphins build a 28-14 lead, but Buffalo came roaring back to take a 31-28 lead before Andrew Franks came up with a clutch 55-yard field goal in the final seconds while the clock was ticking. The Dolphins caught two major breaks in overtime, first when former Dolphins kicker Dan Carpenter missed a 45-yard field goal attempt and later when the Bills lined up only 10 players on defense and Jay Ajayi broke free for a 57-yard gain that set him up for his third 200-yard rushing performance of the season and, more importantly, set up Franks' OT winner.

Earlier in the countdown:

75. 2022 vs. New England — Dolphins 20, Patriots 7

74. 2014 vs. Oakland (London, England) — Dolphins 38, Raiders 14

73. 2018 vs. Oakland — Dolphins 28, Raiders 20

72. 2021 vs. N.Y. Jets — Dolphins 31, Jets 24

71. 2005 vs. Carolina — Dolphins 27, Panthers 24

70. 2022 playoffs at Buffalo — Bills 34, Dolphins 31

69. 2004 at San Francisco — Dolphins 24, 49ers 17

68. 2012 at Arizona — Cardinals 24, Dolphins 21 (OT)

67. 2014 at Denver — Broncos 39, Dolphins 36

66. 2022 at Buffalo — Bills 32, Dolphins 29

65. 2017 vs. New England — Dolphins 27, Patriots 20

64. 2014 vs. San Diego — Dolphins 37, Chargers 0

63. 2009 vs. Indianapolis — Colts 27, Dolphins 23

62. 2016 vs. Cleveland — Dolphins 30, Browns 24 (OT)

61. 2008 at Houston — Texans 29, Dolphins 28

60. 2021 at New England — Dolphins 17, Patriots 16

59. 2015 vs. Houston — Dolphins 44, Texans 26

58. 2016 vs. N.Y. Jets — Dolphins 27, Jets 23

57. 2022 at Detroit — Dolphins 31, Lions 27

56. 2011 at Kansas City — Dolphins 31, Chiefs 3

55. 2011 at Buffalo — Dolphins 30, Bills 23

54. 2022 at Chicago — Dolphins 35, Bears 32

53. 2015 vs. New England — Dolphins 20, Patriots 10

52. 2002 at Indianapolis — Dolphins 21, Colts 13

51. 2010 at Green Bay — Dolphins 23, Packers 20 (OT)

50. 2006 vs. New England — Dolphins 21, Patriots 0

49. 2005 vs. Denver — Dolphins 34, Broncos 10

48. 2002 vs. Detroit — Dolphins 49, Lions 21

47. 2001 at Indianapolis — Dolphins 27, Colts 24

46. 2005 at San Diego — Dolphins 23, Chargers 21

45. 2020 vs. L.A. Rams — Dolphins 28, Rams 17

44. 2016 vs. Pittsburgh — Dolphins 30, Steelers 15

43. 2013 at Indianapolis — Dolphins 24, Colts 20

42. 2018 vs. Tennessee — Dolphins 27, Titans 20

41. 2014 vs. Minnesota — Dolphins 37, Vikings 35

40. 2000 at Cincinnati — Dolphins 31, Bengals 16

39. 2013 at Pittsburgh — Dolphins 34, Steelers 28

38. 2019 vs. Philadelphia — Dolphins 37, Eagles 31

37. 2017 at Los Angeles — Dolphins 19, Chargers 17

36. 2003 at Dallas — Dolphins 40, Cowboys 21

35. 2013 vs. Atlanta — Dolphins 27, Falcons 23

34. 2007 vs. Baltimore — Dolphins 22, Ravens 16 (OT)

33. 2003 vs. Washington — Dolphins 24, Washington 23

32. 2009 at N.Y. Jets — Dolphins 30, Jets 25

31. 2019 vs. Cincinnati — Dolphins 38, Bengals 35 (OT)

30. 2015 at Tennessee — Dolphins 38, Titans 10

29. 2005 vs. Buffalo — Dolphins 24, Bills 23

28. 2013 vs. New England — Dolphins 24, Patriots 20

27. 2006 at Chicago — Dolphins 31, Bears 13

26. 2002 vs. Oakland — Dolphins 23, Raiders 17

25. 2014 vs. New England — Dolphins 33, Patriots 20

24. 2017 at Atlanta — Dolphins 20, Falcons 17

23. 2001 at Tennessee — Dolphins 31, Titans 23

22. 2000 at N.Y. Jets — Jets 40, Dolphins 37 (OT)

21. 2002 vs. N.Y. Jets — Dolphins 30, Jets 3

20. 2009 vs. N.Y. Jets — Dolphins 31, Jets 27

19. 2009 vs. New England — Dolphins 22, Patriots 21

18. 2018 vs. Chicago — Dolphins 31, Bears 28 (OT)

17. 2022 vs. Buffalo — Dolphins 21, Bills 19

16. 2016 at San Diego — Dolphins 31, Chargers 24

15. 2008 at N.Y. Jets — Dolphins 24, Jets 17

14. 2002 at Denver — Dolphins 24, Broncos 22

13. 2020 at Arizona — Dolphins 34, Cardinals 31

12. 2004 vs. New England — Dolphins 29, Patriots 28

11. 2019 at New England — Dolphins 27, Patriots 24

