The 75 Best Dolphins Games of the 2000s: Nos. 61-65

The next set of games featured great outings by Jay Ajayi, Xavien Howard and Jakeem Grant, along with the biggest blowout win of the millennium

The 2022 season was a memorable one for the Miami Dolphins not only because it produced the franchise's first playoff appearance in six years but did so with style.

The proof comes in our ranking of the top 75 Dolphins games of the 2000s, which featured more from 2022 than any other season.

We ended up with seven games from last season in our countdown, two more than 2002, 2013, 2014 and 2016.

Of course, this is all subjective and every Dolphins fan might have a different view of each game. For us, it was about the entertainment value of the game combined with the significance of it, with bonus points awarded for anything unusual that happened like, say, a ridiculous three-lateral finish or a team being called back from the locker room 30 minutes after everybody thought the game was over.

And, yes, the list includes some Dolphins losses purely on the entertainment value and quality of the game.

So here it is, our countdown of the top 75 Dolphins games of the 2000s, continuing with numbers 61-65:

65. 2017 vs. New England — Dolphins 27, Patriots 20

You'll notice on this countdown several games agains the Patriots because, well, any win against New England in the 2000s is a good win, right? New England was 10-2 and on its way to the second of three consecutive Super Bowl appearances coming into this Monday night December game in Miami. With Jay Cutler at quarterback, the 5-7 Dolphins upset Tom Brady and company on the strength of two Xavien Howard interceptions and Jakeem Grant's clutch catch in the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown that gave Miami a 20-10 lead.

64. 2014 vs. San Diego — Dolphins 37, Chargers 0

This game in the middle of the season was supposed to be a tough matchup, what with Philip Rivers and the Chargers coming to Miami with a 5-3 record, but it turned into the biggest Miami blowout of the 2000s. Everybody had a hand in this spanking, with Ryan Tannehill throwing three touchdown passes to three different receivers, Brent Grimes coming up with two picks and the defense coming up with four sacks. The only bummer, really, was Caleb Sturgis missing a 45-yard field goal attempt on the final play of the first half — when Miami already was up 20-0.

63. 2009 vs. Indianapolis — Colts 27, Dolphins 23

After they made the playoffs in 2008, the Dolphins were given a brutal start to their 2009 schedule and the second game was a Monday night matchup against Peyton Manning and the Colts. And the Dolphins ended up playing a very good game, though they came up short in the end. Thanks to their running game, the Dolphins had the ball for a whopping 45:07, but were done in by three long completions by Manning, including an 80-yard touchdown to tight end Dallas Clark on the first play from scrimmage and a 48-yard touchdown to Pierre Garcon in the fourth quarter.

62. 2016 vs. Cleveland — Dolphins 30, Browns 24 (OT)

Adam Gase's first season as Dolphins head coach started with closer-than-expected losses at Seattle and New England before the home opener against the 0-2 Browns. Little did anyone know when Jay Ajayi scored in overtime to give the Dolphins the victory it would be the first of many close victories that paved the way to a playoff berth. This was a game the Dolphins frankly were lucky to win because Cody Parkey, who would kick so well for them the following season, missed three field goal attempts, including one from 46 yards out on the final play of regulation.

61. 2008 at Houston — Texans 29, Dolphins 28

Yes, this is another Dolphins loss, but this also was a really entertaining game. The Dolphins jumped out on top 14-6 after touchdown passes of 53 and 80 yards from Chad Pennington to Patrick Cobbs, the first coming off a double reverse after Ronnie Brown took the snap in the Wildcat formation and gave the ball to Ricky Williams. After Brown gave the Dolphins a 28-23 lead with 1:51 left in the fourth quarter, Houston answered by converting a fourth-and-10 (23-yard pass to Ander Johnson) and a fourth-and-2 when Matt Schaub scored on a 3-yard touchdown run on a QB draw with three seconds left.

Earlier in the countdown:

75. 2022 vs. New England — Dolphins 20, Patriots 7

74. 2014 vs. Oakland (London, England) — Dolphins 38, Raiders 14

73. 2018 vs. Oakland — Dolphins 28, Raiders 20

72. 2021 vs. N.Y. Jets — Dolphins 31, Jets 24

71. 2005 vs. Carolina — Dolphins 27, Panthers 24

70. 2022 playoffs at Buffalo — Bills 34, Dolphins 31

69. 2004 at San Francisco — Dolphins 24, 49ers 17

68. 2012 at Arizona — Cardinals 24, Dolphins 21 (OT)

67. 2014 at Denver — Broncos 39, Dolphins 36

66. 2022 at Buffalo — Bills 32, Dolphins 29